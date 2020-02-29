 Skip to content
(ABC 10 Sacamento)   Oh look honey, someone created an ice sculpture that is an exact replica of our house in the exact spot where a house used to stand
729 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Feb 2020 at 11:52 AM



SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do people insist on building and living in homes where you are constantly fighting the elements?
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to get all "omigosh those poor people!" When
media.abc10.comView Full Size

The house next door seems perfectly fine.

Also 'winter wonderland'...? That shiat looks nasty.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live 10 minutes from there. It happens every year.
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, this is one way to test the effectiveness of your insulation.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I feel like all that added weight must do a number on the house.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
very beautiful.

glad i don't live there.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: Why do people insist on building and living in homes where you are constantly fighting the elements?


You're from Texas, you tell us.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: Why do people insist on building and living in homes where you are constantly fighting the elements?



Because you're hard to press to find any place in the world to build a house where you wouldn't
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Murflette: It's hard to get all "omigosh those poor people!" When
[media.abc10.com image 361x203]
The house next door seems perfectly fine.


I think this only affects the sides of a house that face the lake.

After a lovely 1 day summer visit a few years ago, my wife keeps reminding me how she thinks Buffalo is a cool, up & coming city to move to. She's never lived anywhere with a serious winter. It snows every winter where we are, and once every few years a big storm shuts everything down - for a day. So she thinks it can't be much different. My parents and a good friend of ours lived around Buffalo for years, she doesn't put much weight into their reaction that there's NO farkING WAY they'd willingly move back.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: After a lovely 1 day summer visit a few years ago, my wife keeps reminding me how she thinks Buffalo is a cool, up & coming city to move to.


It must be difficult to maintain a relationship with someone with that level of delusion.
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShankatsuForte
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It looks like the stay puft marshmallow man from Ghostbusters sponked on their entire neighborhood.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dennysgod: SecretAgentWoman: Why do people insist on building and living in homes where you are constantly fighting the elements?


Because you're hard to press to find any place in the world to build a house where you wouldn't


What? The elements are everywhere?!?!

/the ice looks cool
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ShankatsuForte: It looks like the stay puft marshmallow man from Ghostbusters sponked on their entire neighborhood.


I was never sure on how to conjugate spunk.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh look. It's this story again.

Every year.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The uniform dingy gray color of that ice is bothersome
 
