(Mid Hudson News)   Man steals candy bar, is total Butterfinger, gets his PayDay. There's a Crunch, then there is nothing left but a Big Hunk of Mounds   (midhudsonnews.com) divider line
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good headline, subby. Well, I got a few snickers from it anyway.
 
TuckFrump [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Didn't we already have this a couple days ago, with nearly the exact same headline?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All I know is someone gets pregnant via a Mr. Goodbar.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What I learned from the comments is that walking out of a place without paying for something isn't stealing, and saying that it is is racist.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ended up a Zero bar
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: All I know is someone gets pregnant via a Mr. Goodbar.


After she exclaimed "Oh Henry!"
 
Trocadero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

KC Dutchman: JustHereForThePics: All I know is someone gets pregnant via a Mr. Goodbar.

After she exclaimed "Oh Henry!"


Tootsee Roll
Youtube We0uI42CQGQ
 
Insain2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He's a "Whatchamacallit" now........
 
Pants full of macaroni!!
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That headline was (Kinder) Bueno.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jjorsett: What I learned from the comments is that walking out of a place without paying for something isn't stealing, and saying that it is is racist.


That's NutRageous!
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The weird part of the comments in the article, is the two events are completely unrelated and many folks didn't seem to grasp that. He did steal a candy bar, but it had nothing to do with him getting killed by the truck. I get it, as it's all part of the "story", but his death had nothing to do with the theft.
 
King Something
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He fell betwixed the tires?
 
weapon13
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RedZoneTuba: Good headline, subby. Well, I got a few snickers from it anyway.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I guess he didn't want to go to jail and be placed into a cell with a huge guy who says to him, "Come here and break off a piece of THIS Kit Kat bar."

/Got absolutely nuthin'
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Idaho Spud!
 
starlost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Man steals candy bar, gets run over and killed by truck

Fark user image
 
