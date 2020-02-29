 Skip to content
(CBC)   Somebody buy this bartender a drink   (cbc.ca) divider line
342 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Feb 2020 at 10:31 AM



smokewon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm prepared to handle all sorts of shiat but baby delivery? Definitely not. Kudos to those who can!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Move this man to the other cell! And give him a drink!
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Unless something goes wrong, there really isn't anything to do but catch the kid.
It's not a big deal.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

smokewon: I'm prepared to handle all sorts of shiat but baby delivery? Definitely not. Kudos to those who can!


Luckily, it's mostly automatic if there aren't complications. You're just along for the ride.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They should contact Seth Meyers, he'd probably invite them on.

Report