 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marijuana Moment)   12 hour erection caused by weed? Boner dude   (marijuanamoment.net) divider line
34
    More: Strange, case study, Tetrahydrocannabinol, curious example of marijuana, Journal of Cannabis Research, concurrent use of MDMA, race horse, industrial hemp, report notes  
•       •       •

788 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Feb 2020 at 10:56 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Where did he get his weed?  Just asking for a friend...
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a new strain from Guatemala.  It's called Highagra.
 
Streetwise Hercules [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Old hippies speak in hushed tones of the fabled stoner boner...
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For some bizarre reason all I can imagine about this is Nancy Grace saying pot log pot log pot log.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude was probably too high to remember taking his little blue pill, twice.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Weedlord Bonerhitler strikes again
 
clownass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was seeing Alice.
 
Yawp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to know the truth about this. What porn site was he visiting?
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This must be appropriate somehow, so I'm going to post it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legalization now assured in all 50 states with coverage for medical MJ for ED.
 
Harlee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he was smoking some of Heisenberg Hempseed's God-Emperor Gold strain.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only you geezers will get this.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Animatronik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Only you geezers will get this.

[i.imgflip.com image 577x433]


If you instantly recognized that pinup, then any boner is a good boner.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting but that's not the typical effect of dope on male sexual performance. It more commonly causes impotence (aka limp dick) and feminization  (growth of moobs and general softening of muscle mass).
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta be careful when you're smoking your mayjowanna from  the dong bong.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't call him Weedlord Bonerhitler for nothing.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


you wanna get hard?
 
orezona
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is Ice-T when you need him!?!
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12 hour boner is the name of my KPOP all girl band.
 
8 inches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nature's Viagra:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Rocket fuel" and either "Golden Strawberry" or "strawberry aurora" are known for this.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

8 inches: Nature's Viagra:

[Fark user image image 425x441]


I dont know. Her feet are kinda gangly. She should be wearing some heels to hide that.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: "Rocket fuel" and either "Golden Strawberry" or "strawberry aurora" are known for this.


You knew which one it was.

But then you got high.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I can imagine that doctor visit. "Please remove your clothes and put this gown on, the opening goes in the front. The doctor and most of the staff will be in to see you in a few minutes."
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: "Rocket fuel" and either "Golden Strawberry" or "strawberry aurora" are known for this.


Rocket Fuel? Oh man, haven't had that in years. The coffee stand at sjsu served that. It was 4 shots of espresso in a 16 oz coffee with shiatloads of whatever flavored syrup you wanted. Somehow I think you are talking about something else though. Hopefully not dope.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: Interesting but that's not the typical effect of dope on male sexual performance. It more commonly causes impotence (aka limp dick) and feminization  (growth of moobs and general softening of muscle mass).


citation needed - oh, it's you. Nevermind, just more endless drivel about the dangers of weed. You know, I hear it makes white girls crave black jazz musician penis!
 
FarkQued
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dick stuck in bong, news at 11...
 
clownass
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: 8 inches: Nature's Viagra:

[Fark user image image 425x441]

I dont know. Her feet are kinda gangly. She should be wearing some heels to hide that.


Not to mention how unkept her area is. Fold your towel!
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
YKWEHVLE? H,TW
 
Animatronik
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mrs. Animatronik, in the vitamin section of the drug store: "What is Horny Goat Weed used for?"
"You're first guess is probably the right one."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
cannabis-associated priapism

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I remember people getting all worried about getting weed laced with angel dust. Now we'll have to worry about it being laced with viagra.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: Interesting but that's not the typical effect of dope on male sexual performance. It more commonly causes impotence (aka limp dick) and feminization  (growth of moobs and general softening of muscle mass).


Damn.  You must have gotten the brown weed or something.  Good thing there's a pill for that now, right?
 
fernt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

clownass: Ima4nic8or: 8 inches: Nature's Viagra:

[Fark user image image 425x441]

I dont know. Her feet are kinda gangly. She should be wearing some heels to hide that.

Not to mention how unkept her area is. Fold your towel!


her area looks very well kept to me.

I didn't see any towels.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report