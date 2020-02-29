 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   My name is Rich. Very Rich   (azfamily.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
well, moderately rich.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the casino said the machine 'malfunctioned' and refused to pay, right?

/dnrtfa
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: And the casino said the machine 'malfunctioned' and refused to pay, right?

/dnrtfa


"Ooooooh, sorry. Photography on the casino floor is prohibited and immediately voids all payouts."
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: well, moderately rich.


Even.
Broke Even.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Still less rich than Bernie "Democratic Socialist" Sanders
/runs out of thread
 
fang06554
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And all of that money goes back into the slot machines in 5.. 4.. 3..
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Still less rich than Bernie "Democratic Socialist" Sanders
/runs out of thread


...drink?
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTA: The casino didn't release his full name or a picture of him.

Well, if he's bright enough to not post his new found money on the internet, he actually has a chance of not blowing it all before the end of the year.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Still less rich than Bernie "Democratic Socialist" Sanders
/runs out of thread

...drink?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Too late
 
