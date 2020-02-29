 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   He may have smoked crack and burned down I-85, but Atlanta gave him a second chance. And he just completed an 18-month treatment program with over two years sobriety   (ajc.com) divider line
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size

"Amateur."
 
Chain Smokes Freely
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good lord ... he "graduated" with a friggin ceremony ... "He did that Friday, graduating from the Behavioral Health Treatment Court's accountability program in front of 100 people. A ceremony was held in the room where the Fulton Board of Commissioners meets."

Talk about the lowest expectations.
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He's to be commended and encouraged, but he doesn't deserve a farking medal. Millions of people have beat their addictions with much less molly-coddling. Why is he some special case? Oh, because the highway department should have known crack heads would start a fire under their bridge.

Pfft. Call me when he's been sober for five years and has made a dent in the $3.1 million he owes the tax payers for being a dumb motherfarker.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Taylor Mental: He's to be commended and encouraged, but he doesn't deserve a farking medal. Millions of people have beat their addictions with much less molly-coddling. Why is he some special case? Oh, because the highway department should have known crack heads would start a fire under their bridge.

Pfft. Call me when he's been sober for five years and has made a dent in the $3.1 million he owes the tax payers for being a dumb motherfarker.


This ceremony thing is now SOP for most of these gov't rehab programs, My brother-in-law had to remain on probation until all of the DAs staff schedules aligned for his ceremony, He was pissed because it delayed his "celebrating" the end of his probation/drug testing by six months.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Taylor Mental: He's to be commended and encouraged, but he doesn't deserve a farking medal. Millions of people have beat their addictions with much less molly-coddling. Why is he some special case? Oh, because the highway department should have known crack heads would start a fire under their bridge.

Pfft. Call me when he's been sober for five years and has made a dent in the $3.1 million he owes the tax payers for being a dumb motherfarker.


He was accused, it never was proven he did it, do you have proof he did? Maybe the state shouldn't have been storing flammable material under the bridge? So if anything it would be seen as only partially liable since the bulk of the responsibility goes to the city for putting the material there in the first place.
 
Report