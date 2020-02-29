 Skip to content
(Vice)   Addicts keep robbing opium fields in India. The culprits? Wild parrots with a taste for milk of the poppy   (vice.com) divider line
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wild Parrotheads...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Couldn't drag me away
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"BIRDWATCHIN" A film by Danny Boyle
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Can't say I blame them.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Polly wants his fix!
 
Dakai
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Opium Addicted Parrots is my cover bands name
 
englaja
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
POLLY WANNA CRACK PIPE
 
holdmybones
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"E's not dead. E's just on the nod a bit. Been in the fields all morning, e has."
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
this is probably the cheaper option.  where it gets expensive is when they break into your house and steal things to fence so they can pay their dealers.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Milk of the poppy?

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's right.  White lotus. Yam-yam.  Shanghai Sally.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Choose life. Choose a job. Choose a career. Choose a family. Choose a farking big television, Choose washing machines, cars, compact disc players, and electrical tin openers. Choose good health, low cholesterol and dental insurance. Choose fixed- interest mortgage repayments. Choose a starter home. Choose your friends. Choose leisure wear and matching luggage. Choose a three piece suite on hire purchased in a range of farking fabrics. Choose DIY and wondering who you are on a Sunday morning. Choose sitting on that couch watching mind-numbing spirit- crushing game shows, stuffing farking junk food into your mouth. Choose rotting away at the end of it all, pishing your last in a miserable home, nothing more than an embarrassment to the selfish, farked-up brats you have spawned to replace yourself. Choose your future. Choose life... But why would I want to do a thing like that?
 
Report