(Twitter) Coronavirus successfully survives dysentery, crossing the river and shooting just the right amount of buffalo as to not overload the wagon (twitter.com)
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
RIP Pepperony and Cheese
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sweet! Stopped there yesterday to eat.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It is clear why trumpers blocked testing because the spread has already happened throughout the US and Donnie's only plan is pray and hope for the best with a tax cut for the 1% .
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

eurotrader: It is clear why trumpers blocked testing because the spread has already happened throughout the US and Donnie's only plan is pray and hope for the best with a tax cut for the 1%.


Hey, now.

There is also a bereavement clause for the ultrarich who have to pay insurance bills for their wage-slaves.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The person who got diagnosed works a little over six miles from where I'm sitting right now.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Buckle up everyone. We've got a disruptive, highly infectious disease and an administration that's doing worse than nothing about it.
 
sevente
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: RIP Pepperony and Cheese peperony and chease

FTFY


FTFY
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myrdinn: eurotrader: It is clear why trumpers blocked testing because the spread has already happened throughout the US and Donnie's only plan is pray and hope for the best with a tax cut for the 1% .

Hey, now.

There is also a bereavement clause for the ultrarich who have to pay insurance bills for their wage-slaves.


I think you mean cash out on the life insurance policies they take out on their wage slaves.
 
MWShannon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cagey B: Buckle up everyone. We've got a disruptive, highly infectious disease and an administration that's doing worse than nothing about it.


The Virus is a hoax just like global warming and impeachment.

MAGA!

We have a dumb dumb for a president.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cagey B: Buckle up everyone. We've got a disruptive, highly infectious disease and an administration that's doing worse than nothing about it.


there's nothing to be done. they created it, they have the cure for it. they'll whip it out at their choosing. things will degrade before they improve.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Pichu0102: Myrdinn: eurotrader: It is clear why trumpers blocked testing because the spread has already happened throughout the US and Donnie's only plan is pray and hope for the best with a tax cut for the 1% .

Hey, now.

There is also a bereavement clause for the ultrarich who have to pay insurance bills for their wage-slaves.

I think you mean cash out on the life insurance policies they take out on their wage slaves.


Wage slaves?  It's the damn executive suite that is getting taken out.  https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01​/23/wor​ld/asia/coronavirus-victims-wuhan.html​
 
lolmao500
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Saw on french news an article where the WHO said the flu kills 60k people per year so coronavirus is no big deal. The WHO is saying that BS. WTF.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
First is the worst, second is the best, third is the one with either a hairy chest or a treasure chest. Reports are unclear at this time.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: [Fark user image image 425x262]


She must not care about her investment portfolio.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
14 days.
 
zang
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Apparently we just got a two cases in Washington - one came back from Korea recently, but one apparently got it in the wild.

Two weeks from now it's going to be dudes in space suits with M-4's and loudspeaker trucks driving around blaring the president's latest ramblings about how great we're beating it.

Four weeks from now, fog, a busted out HMMWV, a piece of paper blowing down the street in silence...
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Prescient I tell ya'.
 
TempeSun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fusillade762: The person who got diagnosed works a little over six miles from where I'm sitting right now.


I got you beat by 5 miles. Right down the hill from here.

/yay me??
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Couldn't have happened to a richer neighborhood.


(Well..)
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One person who has it in Oregon is a 17 year old and infirm high school student in Clackamas.  It's in the schools in municipalities along the interstate.
 
crazydave023
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crazydave023
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [Fark user image image 640x334]
Prescient I tell ya'.


Arrrgh! 30 seconds too late. Just like the virus.
 
crazydave023
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I feel like being a hopeless shut-in that works nights and rarely sees people is finally going to work to my benefit this year. Just need to ride it out as the numbers dwindle, then bike ride to Colorado.

He should have added a third city in that book and really stretched it out. Some city in Canada filled with people who just couldn't even with that bullshiat.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
uttertosh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I am starting to think that it's probably too late to even shut down everything. Containment is seems improbable with how many 1st world countries infected. It's still got India and Africa to get to, and I have to believe that when they get there, it is going to really ramp up the deathtoll.

14 days of being infectious without symptoms. It's only been 2 months since the first cases.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TempeSun: fusillade762: The person who got diagnosed works a little over six miles from where I'm sitting right now.

I got you beat by 5 miles. Right down the hill from here.

/yay me??


Take two shopping trips and call us in the morning.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This shiat needs its own tab.

Or just start listing these on the Politics tab.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: This shiat needs its own tab.

Or just start listing these on the Politics tab.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TempeSun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Take two shopping trips and call us in the morning.


Ha! I can only imagine the panic at the local stores tonight and tomorrow. I think I am good to go....wait a minute. Only 4 bottles of wine? That is NOT getting me through the End of the World. Crap

/starting to panic
 
MrSteve007
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
2 new cases confirmed in WA State just after this, including a high school kid (with no travel history) who was in school this morning when they quarantined him and all of his friends. They're closing the school down for 3 days of "deep cleaning."

And he had visited 2 local medical clinics since becoming symptomatic on Monday. We're farked, yo.

https://www.king5.com/article/news/he​a​lth/coronavirus/washington-coronavirus​-update/281-e73682dc-dad7-4b6e-b0ec-d2​234ff9e2e0
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TempeSun: born_yesterday: Take two shopping trips and call us in the morning.

Ha! I can only imagine the panic at the local stores tonight and tomorrow. I think I am good to go....wait a minute. Only 4 bottles of wine? That is NOT getting me through the End of the World. Crap

/starting to panic


Just remember:

1. Chicken soup will loosen up your chest, hydrate you, and has mild anti infection properties.

2.  There's rats in the corn, Stu.
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Being a shut-in in flyover land, I'm not worried about this...yet. And having had numerous bouts of the flu and cold, with at least one nasty case resulting in being hospitalized for pneumonia, I started practicing the recommended basic hygiene methods and getting flu shots at the beginning of the season years ago.

My only change of plan for now is to increase my intake of Chinese food and supporting my local Asian restaurateurs.

And yes, I do realize that the testing procedures up to now have probably been compromised due to Trump's political interference and corruption. But I'm going to trust my local and state health officials to keep the public apprised of the imminent risks. Freaking out is not an option.
 
Occam's Disposable Razor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

puffy999: [i.kym-cdn.com image 800x450]


Got you farkied in Beaver Orange with "Oregon State" as the descriptor. So yeah, getting close.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TempeSun: fusillade762: The person who got diagnosed works a little over six miles from where I'm sitting right now.

I got you beat by 5 miles. Right down the hill from here.

/yay me??


Pfft. Got one down the street.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TempeSun: born_yesterday: Take two shopping trips and call us in the morning.

Ha! I can only imagine the panic at the local stores tonight and tomorrow. I think I am good to go....wait a minute. Only 4 bottles of wine? That is NOT getting me through the End of the World. Crap

/starting to panic


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Summoner101: [i.kym-cdn.com image 300x300] [View Full Size image _x_]

They did that last week.


They did that last week.
 
uttertosh
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MrSteve007: 2 new cases confirmed in WA State just after this, including a high school kid (with no travel history) who was in school this morning when they quarantined him and all of his friends. They're closing the school down for 3 days of "deep cleaning."

And he had visited 2 local medical clinics since becoming symptomatic on Monday. We're farked, yo.

https://www.king5.com/article/news/hea​lth/coronavirus/washington-coronavirus​-update/281-e73682dc-dad7-4b6e-b0ec-d2​234ff9e2e0


And they've been infectious for the 2 weeks prior.

If world leaders keep brushing off the potential, especially quoting flu deaths, then we are royally screwed.

Boris has taken a similar stance to Donald, btw. He is facing serious criticism in the UK for his lack of serious response.

When you elect a clown-puppet to lead the way, you get what you paid for.
 
