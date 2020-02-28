 Skip to content
(KCRG)   Great, now thieves are screwing with our catalytic converters... They're cutting them off with a saw then melting down the metal for palladium which sells for a lot. These "thieves" are clever little creatures I see   (kcrg.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Dude, this was an episode of Aqua Teen Hunger Force.
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It was a UK fashion decades ago - amazed it has come back - surely some mistake
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Where have they been for the past 30 years?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
SmockPot!  Again?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

colinspooky: It was a UK fashion decades ago - amazed it has come back - surely some mistake


Don't call them Shirley
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Never underestimate the resolve of meth heads to get money without employment.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This has been going on for over a decade here - three in a car will hit a whole suburb at 3 am - the next day is minor chaos unless they get stopped by a chance encounter with an alert patrol car.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blender61: Where have they been for the past 30 years?


Waiting for the price of palladium to go through the roof. These days it's worth a lot more than gold.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has been a constant occurrence around here for years. Especially for SUV/pickup owners, because with the higher ground clearance the thieves can climb underneath without jacking the vehicle up and can cut the cat off more easily. The cat theft rate for SUVs is generally much higher than for cars, and the insurance is priced accordingly.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"now"? They've been doing that a looot longer around here.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Denver Post has a story about this from 2010, if you're willing to pay to read it. The gist is "OMG ppl r coming 4 ur cat!"  I locked my cat to the underside of my car and haven't heard so much as a squeak since.
 
Report