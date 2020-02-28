 Skip to content
(Q13 Fox)   Yo coronavirus imma let you finish, but tuberculosis is the best of all time   (q13fox.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
TB has a reliable test and treatment.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ok, lunger.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
About 150 vendors for Microsoft will require TB testing after one vendor was recently diagnosed with active tuberculosis

And here I thought the new browser was supposed to IMPROVE security.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My uncle, mother's side, wanted to join the Army. Went ROTC in college and everything.

So eventually he tried to join up, but it turned out he'd been exposed to tuberculosis as a kid, which disqualified him since it can persist in the body and become infectious later. Of course he grew up in a dirt-poor tiny coal-mining town where probably everyone was exposed.

So he ended up as a nuclear engineer designing reactors for Navy submarines and probably made 10x what he ever could have in the military.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You're a daisy if you do
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Should have installed Norton
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
TB and MRSA are a known problem at nearly every jail in the country (US).

Why not throw another extremely contagious disease on top of them.  They're criminals, they deserve what they get.

No way that will come back to bite us on the ass.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: About 150 vendors for Microsoft will require TB testing after one vendor was recently diagnosed with active tuberculosis

And here I thought the new browser was supposed to IMPROVE security.

Oh, we got us a real Edge lord here...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Plague 2020. He's got all his generals on the march.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Report