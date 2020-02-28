 Skip to content
(KFDM Port Arthur)   There once was a fellow named Stemen, who had a syringe full of   (kfdm.com) divider line
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lemon?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Given the sexual nature of his intentions, he should be charged with a sex crime.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stemen cells?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guess he took that "needle dick" comment to heart.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
jenkem?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [cdn.shopify.com image 640x480]


Girl Watching - Beemans Chewing Gum 80s Commercial
Youtube CO_dvHGrN4A
 
aevorea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So the B plot of Don't Breathe?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I hope his cellmate's last name isn't Spodomy.
 
Twitch Boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Shaving cream, be nice and clean, shave every day and you'll always look keen.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Spooge?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Twitch Boy: Shaving cream, be nice and clean, shave every day and you'll always look keen.


Sperma Shave
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now test the contents of those vials to make sure that's all that was in them and he's not trying to spread AIDS or something.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hot beef injection?
 
farknozzle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh, cum on
 
GungFu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
swallow come ahahaa
Youtube SfxaiZKGAC8
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So the victim felt a little prick?
 
Resin33
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Really?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
this made me laugh, but i'm drunk, so maaaybe good job, subby.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There once was a fellow named Stemen
Who had a syringe full of semen
He Followed a lass
And poked her big a$$
It was captured on video, even.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He needs to spend a long time in the pokey.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
...profound existential regret?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cleveland Steamin?
 
