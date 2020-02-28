 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Lizzie Borden took an axe and gave her father forty whacks. Borden's Museum cash flow became poor, they started offering a night-time tour   (strangeandcreepy.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Lizzie Borden, day tours, tour guides, Fall River, Massachusetts, kind of creepy thing, night tour, creepy awesome service, Elizabeth Montgomery  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You want people to go to Fall River at night? Are you insane?
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: You want people to go to Fall River at night? Are you insane?


I'd do it. I'd do it so hard
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

darkhorse23: NewportBarGuy: You want people to go to Fall River at night? Are you insane?

I'd do it. I'd do it so hard


Lol... I'll guide you. It's dangerous to go alone.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her mother, subby.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
inb4 jim32rr
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
notmeusa.comView Full Size
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and when she saw what she had done
She gave her father forty-one.

Shut the door,
Lock and latch it!
Here comes Lizzie
With a brand new hatchet!


"Nothing was ever proved"
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this on Supernatural.

Its all just electromagnets and planted speakers.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: I saw this on Supernatural.

Its all just electromagnets and planted speakers.


(Or was that Scooby-Doo?)
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: GrogSmash: I saw this on Supernatural.

Its all just electromagnets and planted speakers.

(Or was that Scooby-Doo?)


That was Supernatural, too.
 
dready zim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: GrogSmash: I saw this on Supernatural.

Its all just electromagnets and planted speakers.

(Or was that Scooby-Doo?)


Just don't tell those darn kids!
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I used to work across the street from there. Totally walked out of the building at night during show season. Still alive today.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: ...and when she saw what she had done
She gave her father forty-one.

Shut the door,
Lock and latch it!
Here comes Lizzie
With a brand new hatchet!


"Nothing was ever proved"


Massachusetts is a far cry from New York!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Getting killed by a naked Elizabeth Montgomery wouldn't be the worst way to go

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
\\

MMMM   yummy
give me 40
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: You want people to go to Fall River at night? Are you insane?


You can stay there overnight and wake up with a genuine Fall River Woman
 
hogans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Getting killed by a naked Elizabeth Montgomery wouldn't be the worst way to go


True story: Elizabeth Montgomery and this film first got me interested in a life of crime.

/I gave it forty whacks, and then some
 
Report