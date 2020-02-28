 Skip to content
(CNN) Good news, gang -- the Dow closed down only 357 points today. YAY
27
    More: News, Central bank, Federal Reserve System, Monetary policy, Bank of America, next Fed meeting, Finance, various Fed officials, interest rate cut  
•       •       •

27 Comments
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trump must be just farking livid.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Down, down, down, into a ring of fire.

Oh, wait. That might be about gay sex in prisons. Never mind.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There were some big ol' fat green candles at EOD, supported by volume.

/my end of March plays are already set
//now ... we wait
///third slashie for tendies
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're saved.


//wait till Monday
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Were those the last points left...?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HawgWild: There were some big ol' fat green candles at EOD, supported by volume.

/my end of March plays are already set
//now ... we wait
///third slashie for tendies


I'm assuming intervention coordination this weekend and Sunday green boners at 6pm.

We'll see on Sunday!
 
HawgWild [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: HawgWild: There were some big ol' fat green candles at EOD, supported by volume.

/my end of March plays are already set
//now ... we wait
///third slashie for tendies

I'm assuming intervention coordination this weekend and Sunday green boners at 6pm.

We'll see on Sunday!


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size


Mine aren't big plays, mind you. I'm no fool, despite evidence to the contrary around here.

But if it works ...
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, we've got two whole days for things to go from bad worse. I'm sure that the Short-Fingered Vulgarian and his Flying Monkey Legion of Doom will make full use of them.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HawgWild: NewportBarGuy: HawgWild: There were some big ol' fat green candles at EOD, supported by volume.

/my end of March plays are already set
//now ... we wait
///third slashie for tendies

I'm assuming intervention coordination this weekend and Sunday green boners at 6pm.

We'll see on Sunday!

[i.chzbgr.com image 400x261]

Mine aren't big plays, mind you. I'm no fool, despite evidence to the contrary around here.

But if it works ...


2 lowly SPY calls for next week. Exploded end of day. Will see what happens. Bought them around 10:30am sooo.. plenty of room to run.

Main funds remain in TSP because I'm not retiring for 30 years. Just added more risk and increased allocation.

I'd be shocked if we don't get something back next week. Even flat would be something.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It all depends on what news hits over the weekend. No big spikes in cases or deaths, should be flat to slightly better on Monday. If there's a new surge, particularly in the US. Hold on to yo butts.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mainsail: Were those the last points left...?


Yes, now it's zero.  Coming in March:  You owe money for owning stocks.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HawgWild: There were some big ol' fat green candles at EOD, supported by volume.

/my end of March plays are already set
//now ... we wait
///third slashie for tendies


I bought steel months ago. Apparently i forgot to include "pandemic shutting down the world's steel production" into my analysis.

Ate that one hard. Had to cut it. Dropped another 25% after I sold.

/No tendies for thee
//Not even chicken nuggets
///Even the dinosaur ones
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

syrynxx: mainsail: Were those the last points left...?

Yes, now it's zero.  Coming in March:  You owe money for owning stocks.


Ha! Jokes on them. All my money is in booze.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mainsail: syrynxx: mainsail: Were those the last points left...?

Yes, now it's zero.  Coming in March:  You owe money for owning stocks.

Ha! Jokes on them. All my money is in booze.


Once again, the alcohol heavy portfolio pays off for the thirsty investor.
 
King Something
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: HawgWild: There were some big ol' fat green candles at EOD, supported by volume.

/my end of March plays are already set
//now ... we wait
///third slashie for tendies

I bought steel months ago. Apparently i forgot to include "pandemic shutting down the world's steel production" into my analysis.

Ate that one hard. Had to cut it. Dropped another 25% after I sold.

/No tendies for thee
//Not even chicken nuggets
///Even the dinosaur ones


So you subscribe to the "Buy High, Sell Low" method of investing?

/interesting
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't know how he did it, but Obama farked us again.  I'd be impressed with his skillbif it wasn't for.. well, you know.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Second community infection luckily announced in California after markets closed.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The DOW was in the negative 1000's most of the morning. So really it rallied by 700 points*.

/ * is what Donny's advisors are telling him
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: HawgWild: There were some big ol' fat green candles at EOD, supported by volume.

/my end of March plays are already set
//now ... we wait
///third slashie for tendies

I bought steel months ago. Apparently i forgot to include "pandemic shutting down the world's steel production" into my analysis.

Ate that one hard. Had to cut it. Dropped another 25% after I sold.

/No tendies for thee
//Not even chicken nuggets
///Even the dinosaur ones


If it makes you feel any better, I decided to dip my toes in cannabis stocks with ACB at $8.

Perfect reminder of my "never invest what the wife won't kill you for losing" rule.
 
Mouser
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Rich people are less rich.

I thought Fark would be in favor of that.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: AsparagusFTW: HawgWild: There were some big ol' fat green candles at EOD, supported by volume.

/my end of March plays are already set
//now ... we wait
///third slashie for tendies

I bought steel months ago. Apparently i forgot to include "pandemic shutting down the world's steel production" into my analysis.

Ate that one hard. Had to cut it. Dropped another 25% after I sold.

/No tendies for thee
//Not even chicken nuggets
///Even the dinosaur ones

So you subscribe to the "Buy High, Sell Low" method of investing?

/interesting


Could have been a Short Sell. But then, he'd be complaining that he went too early....
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: AsparagusFTW: HawgWild: There were some big ol' fat green candles at EOD, supported by volume.

/my end of March plays are already set
//now ... we wait
///third slashie for tendies

I bought steel months ago. Apparently i forgot to include "pandemic shutting down the world's steel production" into my analysis.

Ate that one hard. Had to cut it. Dropped another 25% after I sold.

/No tendies for thee
//Not even chicken nuggets
///Even the dinosaur ones

So you subscribe to the "Buy High, Sell Low" method of investing?

/interesting


Ha, no.

Their customer base started dropping like flies. They had awesome contracts 6-8 months ago. Then the virus stopped everything, and the contracts are being renegotiated to a much lower spot rate or not fullfilled since their customer base is going to have to file.

Story changed.

I did make a little on a 3M play, apparently everyone wants face masks right now.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The thing about stocks is not to panic. You do not actually realize any loss until you actually sell the stock.

/ In fact, if you time it right, you can make a killing by buying when everything has bottomed out
 
