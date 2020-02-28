 Skip to content
(CNN)   Teacher of the Year winner suspended for showing students pictures of her: A) Breasts; B) Vagina; or C) Future Wife   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finding Nemo my ass.
It's always about the little man in the boat, not the fish.
 
GungFu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Teacher of the Year would have done A, B and C.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Stacy has encouraged other teachers to live their truth and openly be who they are in the classroom so they can be better people and better teachers,"


uh-oh
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They should have gone as Peanuts characters... the wife looks like Peppermint Patty.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The school district said the teacher refused to follow administration directions "regarding age-appropriate conversations with students" about sexual orientation.

So apparently they believe there is an age at which the topic of marriage isn't appropriate..
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Finding Nemo my ass.
It's always about the little man in the boat, not the fish.


"You shall be my Squishy"

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


What does Portia de Rossi always hear before the oral sex?
 
Bowen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow. It's 2020 people. How is this still happeni...

(CNN)A Texas...

Got it.
 
Phoenix87ta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Amazing how it's only an inappropriate discussion about sexual orientation when the gay teachers mention their partners, not when the straights do it.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Bailey argued she was discriminated against and her constitutional rights were violated. The school district said the teacher refused to follow administration directions "regarding age-appropriate conversations with students" about sexual orientation."

This wasn't about "sexual orientation", this was about two people getting married.
Guess there's an age below which marriage shouldn't be discussed... weddings are now PG-13 events...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
All parties deny any wrongdoing or liability...

I'd make it part of the settlement that they aren't allowed to say shiat like that.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How about pics of her future wife's boobs and vag?
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: How about pics of her future wife's boobs and vag?


Username checks out.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
All the prudes say "sex is DURR-DEE"  but gay sex is especially DURR-DEE.

Unfortunately prudes are one of the most cherished demographics of conservative politicians.
 
joeparker5433
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
D ) future wife's breasts and vagina?
E ) a completely unrelated penis
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

whither_apophis: vudukungfu: Finding Nemo my ass.
It's always about the little man in the boat, not the fish.

"You shall be my Squishy"

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 262x281]

What does Portia de Rossi always hear before the oral sex?


I loved her in Better Off Ted.
 
Report