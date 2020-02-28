 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   "We should get a celebrity to help promote our new anti-idling law." "How about Billy Idol. Idle - Idol? Get it?" "That's the stupidest idea I've ever heard." Smash-cut to:   (nytimes.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's how he got his name. A teacher wrote one of his school papers, "William is idle ". That's the urban legend any way.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Disappointed
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got nothin', except for a pretty good punk song.

Night of the Cadillacs (2002 Remaster)
Youtube gLI-7-qSd_Q
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh oh, idling with a-myself,
Oh, oh, idling with myself
Well, there's nothing to lose
And there's nothing to prove, well,
Idling a-with myself
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So does that mean if you idle your car you should crank up Judas Priest's "Breakin' the Law"?
 
Chuck87
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What about a bus idling with people boarding?  Most people like having the air conditioning on.
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How the mighty have fallen.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
His hands are the devil's playthings.
 
farkyorefeelings
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: So does that mean if you idle your car you should crank up Judas Priest's "Breakin' the Law"?


Only if the follow-up song is "fark the Police" by N.W.A.

/and further followed up by a rousing rendition of "I shot the Sheriff."
 
ISO15693
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey city driver, what gear you in?
Hey city driver, what's your RPM? 
Hey city driver, you cant do that here!
Hey city driver, turn it off, or get in gear!
Time to meet my... shotgun!
It's a nice time to... start again.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cretinbob: That's how he got his name. A teacher wrote one of his school papers, "William is idle ". That's the urban legend any way.


Didn't he pull his pud out in front of a waitress?
Do we want to use Billy Idol as a spokesperson?  Idling in traffic is bad but public exhibitionism is OK?
/I do dig his music, nonetheless.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pop Quiz: how big is the carbon footprint of replacing prematurely failed starter motors and car batteries?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Pop Quiz: how big is the carbon footprint of replacing prematurely failed starter motors and car batteries?


No shiat, eh?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jtown: How the mighty have fallen.



Fark user imageView Full Size


"You'll be whoring yourself out to the highest bidder in 30 years."

"Mark those words you two-bit punk!"
 
gar1013
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Chuck87: What about a bus idling with people boarding?  Most people like having the air conditioning on.


Who do they think they are? Michael Bloomberg?

https://nypost.com/2012/06/27/mayor-r​i​gs-wacky-ac-to-keep-his-suv-chilled/
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

C18H27NO3: cretinbob: That's how he got his name. A teacher wrote one of his school papers, "William is idle ". That's the urban legend any way.

Didn't he pull his pud out in front of a waitress?
Do we want to use Billy Idol as a spokesperson?  Idling in traffic is bad but public exhibitionism is OK?
/I do dig his music, nonetheless.


Oh my God. A waitress saw a penis. I thought the human body was a wonderful thing.
 
