In this world gone mad, the only currency is toilet paper
35
416 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Feb 2020 at 2:06 AM



syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fools!  A bidet is so much better.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The first confirmed case just announced here in Oregon.  About 6 miles from my house.  GODDAMMITSOMUCH.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When we were camping I had a friend who called it mountain money. And it was true, you could get a lot for it. Especially when there were women around.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they wiped with tentacles and eels. What's the big deal?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one continues to be useful:

nytimes.comView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my friend's grandfathers made it through the Great Depression handsomely selling toilet paper.

It's the second most reliable necessity after food.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet, the Koch brother(s) own a majority of Charmin or one of those TP companies.

Exports profits just went soaring.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought all Japanese houses had those fancy toilet seats that clean your crack after a dump. Why do they need toilet paper?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: The first confirmed case just announced here in Oregon.  About 6 miles from my house.  GODDAMMITSOMUCH.


Can I have your stuff?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not just Japan.  Here's Hawaii.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/​2​020/02/28/coronavirus-2020-preparation​-more-supply-shortages-expected/490332​2002/
 
i ignore u
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

i ignore u: It's not just Japan.  Here's Hawaii.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2​020/02/28/coronavirus-2020-preparation​-more-supply-shortages-expected/490332​2002/


Err... that video is not from Hawaii, but the story is mostly about Hawaii.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
In a pinch you can use leaves.  Just don't use the leaves that come in groups of three.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

i ignore u: It's not just Japan.  Here's Hawaii.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2​020/02/28/coronavirus-2020-preparation​-more-supply-shortages-expected/490332​2002/


It also has the most obvious statement of all time:
"Local health officials told us not to panic buy and not to freak out," Ozawa, 45, communications director for tech firm Hawaii Information Service, said, "and that was enough to get us to go out and buy everything."
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You'd do the same. C'mon, folks are self-quarantining. Of course you'll need extra bumwad.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pfft. Amateurs. You should see the empty shelves around here whenever there's the slightest whisper of a hint of the possibility of snow.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Same, there was panic buying here in Czech this week.

Well, let me clarify. There were articles which dramatically showed empty shelves and a carefuly worded headline when, in fact, everything was fine. But the clickbait was on major news portals in the country and it caused the run (on canned goods, pasta, TP) after 5pm when people got off work
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, folks are losing their shiat, after all.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've heard that your neighbor's scalp can make excellent toilet paper.  After feasting on their goo, no need to let things go to waste.
 
Birnone
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Smart people will buy kitty litter in bulk. If the cashier at your local pet emporium asks "Did you get cats recently? I haven't see you here before." don't say "Cats? No I don't have any of those." instead say "Yeah, a cat, that's what this is for.". You should probably also buy a litterbox too.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't give in to the hysteria. We've got top men on the job...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smashed Hat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh sure, it's amusing to us NOW. Just you wait until Americans really start to panic. Even if the virus doesn't spread here as it did in China, the stores are still going to be out of buttwipe.

/ stocking up in the morning
 
Ashelth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thornhill: One of my friend's grandfathers made it through the Great Depression handsomely selling toilet paper.

It's the second most reliable necessity after food.


1). Condoms
2). Toilet paper
3). Soap
 
jm105
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Or as they call this in Pittsburgh, "Weather forecast calls for snow"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
redly1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Linda called them "shiat tickets"
 
thornhill
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ashelth: thornhill: One of my friend's grandfathers made it through the Great Depression handsomely selling toilet paper.

It's the second most reliable necessity after food.

1). Condoms
2). Toilet paper
3). Soap


You can have sex without a condom, it just may not be a good idea. Nobody wants to take a shiat without toilet paper.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thornhill: Ashelth: thornhill: One of my friend's grandfathers made it through the Great Depression handsomely selling toilet paper.

It's the second most reliable necessity after food.

1). Condoms
2). Toilet paper
3). Soap

You can have sex without a condom, it just may not be a good idea. Nobody wants to take a shiat without toilet paper.


Every place I've lived has had a shower next to the toilet.
 
thornhill
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ashelth: thornhill: Ashelth: thornhill: One of my friend's grandfathers made it through the Great Depression handsomely selling toilet paper.

It's the second most reliable necessity after food.

1). Condoms
2). Toilet paper
3). Soap

You can have sex without a condom, it just may not be a good idea. Nobody wants to take a shiat without toilet paper.

Every place I've lived has had a shower next to the toilet.


So you take a shower every time you poop? Thanks for sharing.
 
rev.love_revolver
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


FOOLS!
 
ComaToast
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

i ignore u: It's not just Japan.  Here's Hawaii.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2​020/02/28/coronavirus-2020-preparation​-more-supply-shortages-expected/490332​2002/


I grew up in Hawaii and remember panic buying of toilet paper whenever there was a dock strike on the mainland. I don't remember anything about face masks but as a little kid, masks would have been cool.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Three seashells. How do they work?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Never mind that. Baulder's Gate 3, man  BAULDER'S GATE 3.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wax_on: I thought all Japanese houses had those fancy toilet seats that clean your crack after a dump. Why do they need toilet paper?


Because once you're done using said fancy toilet and spraying your butthole clean, you still need to dry it off, and I don't think people wish to share a hand-towel for that purpose.

Also, I can confirm that people are stocking up. I just returned from the local drugstore, and the check-out line, normally only two or three people, was twelve people deep. The grocery store was mobbed as well.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I've heard that your neighbor's scalp can make excellent toilet paper.  After feasting on their goo, no need to let things go to waste.


I prefer to wipe my ass on their car.
 
Ihascandy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ComaToast: i ignore u: It's not just Japan.  Here's Hawaii.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2​020/02/28/coronavirus-2020-preparation​-more-supply-shortages-expected/490332​2002/

I grew up in Hawaii and remember panic buying of toilet paper whenever there was a dock strike on the mainland. I don't remember anything about face masks but as a little kid, masks would have been cool.


people would hoard tp when i lived on kwajalein for a couple years.  usually had barges come in every couple of weeks from hawai'i.  there were a couple of times that we wouldn't get an incoming barge for well over a month.  i always had an extra six pack of tp stashed away in my bathroom that was for "the barge hasn't shown up yet, everyone panic" type emergencies.

also, there were a couple of instances of the only alcohol present on the island was boxed wine.  that is a crappy hangover, i tell you what.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

