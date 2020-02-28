 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Ah, sheetz, ya got me Probably not rare Somerset county Pa trifecta complete   (wjactv.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, Sheetz employee accused, Lottery  
•       •       •

321 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2020 at 10:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farkin Charlie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Owned a C-Store back in the day. Happened to me 3 times, that I know of. Certainly not to that extent. It's one of the easiest rackets to pull off unless the owner/manager really focuses on his numbers.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of those tickets, Delawder says she received around $3,000, according to police.
In total, police say Delawder stole $17,100 worth of tickets.

This is a good example of why I say that lotteries are a tax on the innumerate.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$20.00 says the lottery officials will NEVER, EVER state how much she "won".  Doing this would show how much of a fark fest scratch-offs really are.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mistake....I missed that....
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You can just imagine the thought process resulted in $17k of tickets used: "I just need to win X and then I can pay back what I have stolen."
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: $20.00 says the lottery officials will NEVER, EVER state how much she "won".  Doing this would show how much of a fark fest scratch-offs really are.


So you gambled and lost in a lottery thread.
Interesting.

If only you had refreshed.

/I'm guessing the lottery commissions have psychologists measuring just how much people need to win in small amounts to keep hope, and how much to win in large amounts to keep playing
//it's evil
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, airplaneblackguy.gif
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report