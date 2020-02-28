 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Coronavirus mayhem off the coast of Mexico as 1,000s of 'marooned' cruise passengers on the MSC Meraviglia resort to beating the crap out of each other. Someone's navy may have to come in for some target practice soon   (thesun.ie) divider line
namatad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"we were clearly too stupid to cancel our trip after the outbreak. fark vacation insurance. and now we are trapped for life on this shiatty boat"

yawn
I predict that we will see more and more of this.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Perhaps its a rage virus not a zombie virus.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm not cancelling my 30th wedding anniversary cruise to the Caribbean, after 30 years of marriage I don't care. Hell on land or hell at sea, makes no difference.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So it's time to short shares in cruise lines, I imagine.
 
ahasp
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And I thought that US citizens were supposed to be the asshole tourists.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't understand the fun of a cruise (I've never been on one) I don't even like being in a hotel for long without having to leave and walk around the city. I think I would go nuts being trapped on a boat no matter how big it is.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I know a dude on this boat haha
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It added the MSC Meraviglia has been given "a clean bill of health" by Mexican health officials following medical checks on a crew member and a young female guest who both had common seasonal flu.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
I call Furious George
 
mikalmd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: I'm not cancelling my 30th wedding anniversary cruise to the Caribbean, after 30 years of marriage I don't care. Hell on land or hell at sea, makes no difference.


Most people don't realize what marriage can do to a relationship ..  Then it's to late ..
 
dryknife
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Never wanted to go on a cruise.

A guy I know went on one and when he got back he said that at one point he thought he saw land on the horizon. He tried to convince himself that if he jumped overboard and started swimming he could make it there.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
By god I paid for this cheap all I could afford vacation, I don't care if I have the start of flu like symptoms, I'm going on that farking cruise.

/the hell with everyone else
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zez: I don't understand the fun of a cruise


It's an open smile on a friendly shore.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I know a dude on this cruise and the funniest thing of all... its his first cruise ever.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noheadphones [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: I'm not cancelling my 30th wedding anniversary cruise to the Caribbean, after 30 years of marriage I don't care. Hell on land or hell at sea, makes no difference.


oh yes it does.
 
Read More
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, if I know horror films, the boat would sink, and survivors would swim ashore, not realizing that they'd carried the plague with them or that Man Is The Real Monster.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, turned away from 2 ports and quarantined at a 3rd port results in passengers rioting because everyone is afraid of a disease that no-one involved has.

And people say you should "trust your gut" i.e. make decisions on emotion.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't understand all the hate for cruises.

A LOT of us are likely to face forced isolation measures in the not distant future. If this happens to you while on a cruise ship, you get free booze and food while you're waiting it out.

Sounds better than quarantine in a tent and getting MREs.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zez: I don't understand the fun of a cruise (I've never been on one) I don't even like being in a hotel for long without having to leave and walk around the city. I think I would go nuts being trapped on a boat no matter how big it is.


Years ago, we were on vacation and after being on a snorkle/dive boat all day, we were just laying around the room.  CNN shows a cruise ship in Miami with smoke billowing out the back, near the water line.

The laundry room was on fire, the ship was still boarding, and passengers were not being told there was a problem.  Well, right up to the moment that people were getting in touch with loved ones on the ship, telling them to turn on CNN in their cabins.  About that time, alarm bells started sounding and the crew started letting the fire crews do their jobs.

That was the very last time either of us ever mentioned cruises as a vacation possibility.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fano: [frinkiac.com image 640x480]I call Furious George



*Shaking my meaty fist*

I came here to post that....well done.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/und listen for the music, ya?
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I know a dude on this boat haha


fark handle really checks out
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: I don't understand all the hate for cruises.

A LOT of us are likely to face forced isolation measures in the not distant future. If this happens to you while on a cruise ship, you get free booze and food while you're waiting it out.

Sounds better than quarantine in a tent and getting MREs.



That does sound better, but....

If we're talking about just a regular cruise with no quarantine situation, I would rather travel to a certain destination and just do whatever I want to up until the day I fly out.

With a cruise ship, you dock, and only have so many hours at that place before the boat leaves.

When I'm on a non-cruise trip, I can set my schedule however I want to.  Sleep in?  Cool.  Go back to an awesome bar or restaurant the following day?  Great.  And all I have to worry about is making it to the airport on time during my departure day.  That's it.

I have been on one cruise...a freebie since my parents had earned some points on Holland America.  But it was just a two night trip...Seattle to Victoria, BC, and then to Vancouver, BC.  It was okay, and I'm grateful they gave me that trip, but it doesn't fit in with my travel style.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
While you all are cowering in fear, I'm gonna get a *killer* deal on a cruise next month.
 
Darwins Point-ed Stick
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

namatad: "we were clearly too stupid to cancel our trip after the outbreak. fark vacation insurance. and now we are trapped for life on this shiatty boat"

yawn
I predict that we will see more and more of this.


isayletemcrash.jpeg
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: While you all are cowering in fear, I'm gonna get a *killer* deal on a cruise next month.


With so many cancellations on my cruise I expect to be upgraded from a balcony to a suite!
 
yms
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"It's like Animal Farm"
Go on... Zip...
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Captain Shaky: I don't understand all the hate for cruises.

A LOT of us are likely to face forced isolation measures in the not distant future. If this happens to you while on a cruise ship, you get free booze and food while you're waiting it out.

Sounds better than quarantine in a tent and getting MREs.


That does sound better, but....

If we're talking about just a regular cruise with no quarantine situation, I would rather travel to a certain destination and just do whatever I want to up until the day I fly out.

With a cruise ship, you dock, and only have so many hours at that place before the boat leaves.

When I'm on a non-cruise trip, I can set my schedule however I want to.  Sleep in?  Cool.  Go back to an awesome bar or restaurant the following day?  Great.  And all I have to worry about is making it to the airport on time during my departure day.  That's it.

I have been on one cruise...a freebie since my parents had earned some points on Holland America.  But it was just a two night trip...Seattle to Victoria, BC, and then to Vancouver, BC.  It was okay, and I'm grateful they gave me that trip, but it doesn't fit in with my travel style.


That is totally fair, I have never wanted to go on a cruise previously. I am only comparing the (imagined) experience of cruise ship quarantine vs. quarantine at my house.

If I was quarantined today, I would be forced to eat my cats the first week, I have been fattening them up for years (I don't advocate that you should do this obviously. If you have cats they are probably adorable and do cute things. They likely help out by killing pests around the house, and they never hog the bed... but if you met my cats, you would agree that eating them is probably more ethical than eating pork).

Weeks 2 and 3 would be spent sober and eating cat food.

I am looking to book a cruise.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

zez: I don't understand the fun of a cruise (I've never been on one) I don't even like being in a hotel for long without having to leave and walk around the city. I think I would go nuts being trapped on a boat no matter how big it is.


I've been on 5. Never didn't have a great time. But I generally have a good time whenever or wherever I travel. It is what you make of it unless you are terribly unlucky and run into a rare situation.
 
morg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
People are angry. It's chaos and mayhem. It's like Animal Farm

Call me when they actually take over the ship because that would be awesome. The coronavirus would be relegated to page 2.
 
Report