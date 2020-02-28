 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News)   NYC is making its own coronavirus test with blackjack and hookers   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering if there was a way to help online with coronavirus data analysis research with my idle computer time, like SETI@home, but I couldn't find anything. Anyone know about something like this?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Why don't they contract this out to people who know what they're doing?
 
nce
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

gopher321: I was wondering if there was a way to help online with coronavirus data analysis research with my idle computer time, like SETI@home, but I couldn't find anything. Anyone know about something like this?


Yes, Folding@Home https://foldingathome.or​g/2020/02/27/f​oldinghome-takes-up-the-fight-against-​covid-19-2019-ncov/
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why can't they just ask South Korea for the specs on their test kit? Copy theirs since it seems to work.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gopher321: I was wondering if there was a way to help online with coronavirus data analysis research with my idle computer time, like SETI@home, but I couldn't find anything. Anyone know about something like this?


Absolutely.

All you need to do is send $500 to t­ota­l­l­y­no­tasc­am[nospam-﹫-backwards]zodr­azf­ogno­ht*com, and then download and install the file that gets sent back to you (the user name is your credit card number and the password is the expiration date+security number).
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Screwing up this kind of test is not hard to do. CDC thought they had it right, but it didn't work in everybody's hands. It does happen.

One point of light: CDC and NIAID is full of serious professionals. If shiat gets really sideways with Pence (plague be upon him), they will speak out. Guys like Fauci have no downside of they disagree with the administration.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Loose the hookers. I like the odds on blackjack. Better than the odds of dying of Covid-19.

Don't get over excited playing blackjack with hookers. You risks of dying of a heart problem is about 1 in 4, lifetime. Them odds, I don't like.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gopher321: I was wondering if there was a way to help online with coronavirus data analysis research with my idle computer time, like SETI@home, but I couldn't find anything. Anyone know about something like this?


https://flunearyou.org/#!/

https://flunearyou.org/#!/ncov-2019

Chatter on Twitter indicates they are developing a crowd sourced symptoms map
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Loose the hookers. I like the odds on blackjack. Better than the odds of dying of Covid-19.

Don't get over excited playing blackjack with hookers. You risks of dying of a heart problem is about 1 in 4, lifetime. Them odds, I don't like.


Playing blackjack with hookers is fine. Just let off the cocaine while you're doing it.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: gopher321: I was wondering if there was a way to help online with coronavirus data analysis research with my idle computer time, like SETI@home, but I couldn't find anything. Anyone know about something like this?

Absolutely.

All you need to do is send $500 to totallynotascam[[nospam-﹫-backwards] image 7x13]zodrazfognoht[* image 7x13]com, and then download and install the file that gets sent back to you (the user name is your credit card number and the password is the expiration date+security number).


Bitcoins ok?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Remember when the Coronavirus threads were once or twice a day?  This situation is becoming FUBAR
 
i ignore u
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What, weren't they satisfied with the ones they got from Bigly Yuuge Diagnostics via the CDC?  They're just sore losers and haters, feigning outrage that the test kits "don't work".
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can we panic yet?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Forgot it. Hey, wanna kill all humans?
 
Marine1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ah, New York, always making situations about itself.

Hopefully the virus thins out the billionaire-pedophile herd that the city enables.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm thinking that the largest city in the US has the resources to make this happen. More importantly, they're assuming with Pence in charge they have basically zero chances of getting help from the feds.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
