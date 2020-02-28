 Skip to content
(Chicago Sun-Times)   State troopers injured after they crashed into each other in Chicago. Blues Brothers still at large   (chicago.suntimes.com) divider line
19
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Tough to know who to shoot in a situation like that.
 
historynow11
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Use of unnecessary violence in the apprehension of the Blues Brothers has been approved.
 
VeeTHis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So they crashed into each other while heading to ANOTHER crash?
I- uh- I have no words to explain how ironic and hilarious this is
 
dustman81
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is car 55. We're in a truck.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheLopper
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hi. Wanna hand me the mic?
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I've always loved you"
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I hate illinois nazis"
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It should have been at the 95th St bridge.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Man, this mall has everything!
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Blues Brothers?

Get off my lawn.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Always loved the sound of that engine.  Its even better loud and proud in 5.1 surround.

The Blues Brothers- Illinois Nazis High Quality
Youtube z75DN5r_6H4
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You contemptible pig! I remained celibate for you. I stood at the back of a cathedral, waiting, in celibacy, for you, with three hundred friends and relatives in attendance. My uncle hired the best Romanian caterers in the state. To obtain the seven limousines for the wedding party, my father used up his last favor with Mad Pete Trullo. So for me, for my mother, my grandmother, my father, my uncle, and for the common good, I must now kill you, and your brother.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They broke my watch!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now you're going to leave without your dry white toast, without your four fried chicks and a coke, and without Matt "Guitar" Murphy!!
 
Mock26
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Neck and back injuries"

CPD code for extended paid medical leave!
 
bdub77
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Chickenwire?
 
Eravior
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Both were responding to a crash on northbound I-94 at 115th Street."

Don't worry, the crashes will still be investigated, because the police chief lady said "I'm sending in more cops."
 
