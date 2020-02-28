 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Robbery to do list: Remember to bring bolt cutters, masks, sacks, llama chow, gloves. Wait, what?   (bbc.com) divider line
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CA~A~A~A~A~A~ARL!!!
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Llarry the llama llooks llongingly at llarcenous llooters
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's like throwing a steak to the guard dog
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They broke into a llama enclosure at a farm park to feed the llama while there to steal power tools? Next time they want to steal power tools, locate a local building tradesman and they can probably find all the quality power tools they would ever want to steal and pawn off.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Llarry the llama llooks llongingly at llarcenous llooters


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They took time out of their burglary to feed and pet the llamas?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
