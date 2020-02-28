 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Babysitter turns baby shooter. OK it wasn't a baby but you can't pass up alliteration like that   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
31
namatad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun works as designed.
(This is my shocked face)
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The aunt, Caitlyn Smith, was charged with serious bodily injury to a child which is a second-degree felony, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

Someone is actually getting charged for a negligent discharge? In Texas?
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Caitlyn Smith


It should have been Caitlyn Smith's father.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Worst waste of wanton alliteration application asserted this AM.
 
lurkey
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
What's a literation?
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
blazepress.comView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
wouldn't the alliteration be babyshiatter?

which would be a pretty different story
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
That's one way to get out of being asked to babysit all the time.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Sorry for the dupe. The first one didn't go through ... then it did.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Have all the accidental shooters shoot themselves in the head, after a fair trial of course.  Stream it all on youtube.  In vertical video.  I bet accidental shootings go down once people see that the punishment is blowing their own brains out.
 
KamikazeCraig
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
More like illiteration, amiright subbie?

/it's like raaiiiaaiiinnnnn on your wedding day
/she didn't understand irony like you misunderstand alliteration
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
19-year-old aunt of 10-year-old kid accidentally shot the kid while taking gun selfies.

I don't know what to say to any of that except "I hope the kid makes it."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lurkey: What's a literation?


The absolute antithesis of assonance, actually.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Texas tag
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: lurkey: What's a literation?

The absolute antithesis antipode alternative of assonance, actually.


FTFM.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [blazepress.com image 850x522]


I love that.  The Governator, riding b*tch, taking a selfie.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTA: A babysitter in Texas accidentally shot a 10-year-old while she was taking selfies with a gun, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

What kind of a farking idiot uses a gun rather than a camera to take selfies?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dimensio: FTA: A babysitter in Texas accidentally shot a 10-year-old while she was taking selfies with a gun, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

What kind of a farking idiot uses a gun rather than a camera to take selfies?


The kind from the gene pool that leaves loaded guns around for the 10 year old to play with.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Dimensio: FTA: A babysitter in Texas accidentally shot a 10-year-old while she was taking selfies with a gun, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

What kind of a farking idiot uses a gun rather than a camera to take selfies?

The kind from the gene pool that leaves loaded guns around for the 10 year old to play with.


So ... Texans, then?
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bootleg: The aunt, Caitlyn Smith, was charged with serious bodily injury to a child which is a second-degree felony, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

Someone is actually getting charged for a negligent discharge? In Texas?


No. She's being charged with injuring a child; the gun was left out of it entirely to protect its identity.
 
lurkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: FormlessOne: lurkey: What's a literation?

The absolute antithesis antipode alternative of assonance, actually.

FTFM.


Alliteration, yes.

It was my weak attempt at a clever play on "What's A Leppo" ( get it: a literation, a leppo), but maybe it's been too long gone in the public's memory.
Oh, well, next time.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lurkey: FormlessOne: FormlessOne: lurkey: What's a literation?

The absolute antithesis antipode alternative of assonance, actually.

FTFM.

Alliteration, yes.

It was my weak attempt at a clever play on "What's A Leppo" ( get it: a literation, a leppo), but maybe it's been too long gone in the public's memory.
Oh, well, next time.


Yeah, but, why a duck?
 
ex-nuke
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We need a Law against stupid people doing stupid things.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Are those snap caps in the article's picture?  Neat, a newspaper that seems to know something about guns.

/you need snap caps to dry fire most guns without damage.
//revolvers in particular desperately need snap caps to keep from damaging the pin and cylinders.
///they're fun.
 
drxym
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A thin layer of rubber will prevent a baby shooter
 
zbtop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wait, is this a different incident than the one  from yesterday?
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's not alliteration.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
meintx2001
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Are those snap caps in the article's picture?  Neat, a newspaper that seems to know something about guns.

/you need snap caps to dry fire most guns without damage.
//revolvers in particular desperately need snap caps to keep from damaging the pin and cylinders.
///they're fun.


Most modern semi-automatics don't need snap caps to be dry fired, but it doesn't hurt to use them.  You can also use snap caps mixed in a magazine with live ammo at the range to simulate miss-fires and and clearing drills.
 
