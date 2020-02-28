 Skip to content
(Oddity Central)   Now I'm not saying it's brimstone-farting demons, but it's brimstone-farting demons   (odditycentral.com) divider line
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Might want to check the Taco Bells.

/ Just sayin'
 
King Something
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't think the fire department is the right call then, love.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
dg31sz3gwrwan.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Paper Mill

The smell can travel for miles.
 
Armyrec1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Satan built a meth lab?

/better get hotrod Jesus on the case
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
100ish miles is probably too far away from Centralias coal seam fires to be the cause huh
 
lurkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Green Jelly - Misadventures of S**tman
 
tuxq
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Underground lava flow opening up? Ancient underground lake refilling and displacing stinky composting biomass air?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't know why they are fracking complaining. I mean, "What the frack?"
It's not like the water is flammable or some frack.

/fracking.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My next cover band will be called Brimstone Farting Demons
 
khatores
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sub Human: I don't know why they are fracking complaining. I mean, "What the frack?"
It's not like the water is flammable or some frack.

/fracking.


That was my first thought too, but I couldn't find any in the area. All the maps I could find show something similar to this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lol, the company I work for has a warehouse there, and a plant a few miles away.  Awesome.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Paper Mill

The smell can travel for miles.


sugar beet processing is pretty awful too
 
