(The Mainichi (Japan))   Hey, fish eggs are all the same. What's the worst that can happen?   (mainichi.jp) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I heard this caviar is quite killer.
 
potierrh [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This problem never happens with fish heads.  Eat them up yum!
 
zpaul
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Corona fish virus ?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ruh roe.
 
Marine1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zpaul: Corona fish virus ?


Well, if the Chinese actually, you know, slaughtered their animals in a central place, as opposed to wet markets, they could have done the kind of recall that the Japanese are doing on this batch of food.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They didn't read the chart.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
NiigataNiigata, please!
NIIGATA -- A seafood processing firm in Niigata Prefecture recently mixed deadly toxic "fugu" blowfish ovaries into shipments of soft roe sent to at least eight wholesalers in three cities, the prefecture announced on Feb. 27.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The company will probably blame this on Mrs. Krabappel somehow.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, enjoy the roe surprise! It's like Russian caviar roulette... you don't know eggsaxtly what you get; could get you dead!


That's quite the fark up, I question if it was accidental.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
D'oh!  Posting fail.  I tried copying parts of TFA, and it didn't show up at first.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oops?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I still remember watching this as a kid, and at that time, I had no idea who Shaft was.

The Simpsons - Shaft theme song
Youtube R9YvNUmW1kw
 
Report