 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LAD Bible)   60-year-old ship captain jumps 40 feet into water to save a drowning woman. Fark: Knocks back a beer afterwards. Just another day   (ladbible.com) divider line
20
    More: Hero, Woman, Pier, Debut albums, The Guardian, Heroic sailor U Myint Aye, Royal Navy, Nautical terms, Yangon  
•       •       •

903 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2020 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the looks of that water, he should knock back a month's worth of antibiotics, as well.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we know where Captain Ron ended up.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
indiewire.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd probably need a beer after that too.

Several.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: [indiewire.com image 779x520]


I can't believe I had to Google who that was.  :\

/need a beer now
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty old ship
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: jtown: [indiewire.com image 779x520]

I can't believe I had to Google who that was.  :\

/need a beer now


It's not a very good show.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So somebody held hos beer?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catlenfell: Now we know where Captain Ron ended up.


Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does a captain do after pulling off a daring rescue in front of loads of shocked onlookers? He sank a beer - along with two soaked colleagues.

I need to incorporate this into my vernacular. I'm going to sink a few beers after work.  Man I sank too many beers last night.
 
falkone32
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ftfa: U Myint has worked on ferries for more than 40 years and is all set to retire this year

Is this guy trying to become a cliche?
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a close shave in Burma
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends on who fell over board.  Were some of these the lady rescued?
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ununcle [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"I am very proud of myself that I have saved so many lives during my working life."

OK Boomer !!
 
whidbey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I am the very model of a modern boomer mariner...
 
donutsauce
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: What does a captain do after pulling off a daring rescue in front of loads of shocked onlookers? He sank a beer - along with two soaked colleagues.

I need to incorporate this into my vernacular. I'm going to sink a few beers after work.  Man I sank too many beers last night.


Just let that beer sink in.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good on that guy!
My older bro threw me off a 4 bedroom cabin cruiser type vessel into the Chesapeake. I was 5.  He was 2 seconds behind me hitting the water, grabbed me and shot to the surface. Smart man my Dad. He looked me in the eye after we surfaced and started laughing "You silly girl!" (Did not want me to be afraid of the water,)
/Eldest bro was not laughing when Dad found him afterwards
 
whitroth
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whidbey: I am the very model of a modern boomer mariner...


Well played!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: That was a close shave in Burma


....and a haircut, two bits!
 
tpmchris
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report