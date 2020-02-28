 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Quartz)   Nigeria is ramping up its coronavirus response by battling misinformation. Meanwhile the United States has assembled a world-class collection of witch doctors and revival tent miracle workers   (qz.com) divider line
4
    More: Followup, Africa, Nigeria, West Africa, False claims, Infectious disease, local authorities, Whatsapp messages, first coronavirus case  
•       •       •

109 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2020 at 9:04 PM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got an e-mail about that.

/I'm gonna be rich!
//TotalFark for all my friends!!!
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget the little blue pills ...

Papa's Got a Brand New Bag!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I must admit, this whole coronavirus panic is absolutely fascinating to me.

It confirms a LOT of what I thought regarding mob stupidity.

The coronavirus isn't the problem, the problem is how people interpret/react to it.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What do you expect when you're dumb enough to put a snake-oil salesman in charge of the country.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report