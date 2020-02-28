 Skip to content
(The New Yorker)   Experts estimate 18,000 infected in Iran   (newyorker.com) divider line
66
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they're so far away.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnsoninca: At least they're so far away.


You couldn't get away.
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. All those people willing to risk their lives just to get Trump out of office.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they are off to a running start.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried to follow the chain of data and assumptions in the medRxiv paper, but the methods section is super-skimpy.  I just can't figure out how they calculated that number.  Not sure what to make of it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they're stuck between Iraq and a hard place.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they still wont ban flight or quarantine flights from iran. Farking idiots.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giant Meteor has sent his little brother in his stead.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Wow. All those people willing to risk their lives just to get Trump out of office.



Drink!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of closing down public sites, a measure that public-health experts have taken in other countries, the head of the shrine in Qom called on pilgrims to keep coming. "We consider this holy shrine to be a place of healing. That means people should come here to heal from spiritual and physical diseases"

Your misguided faith will doom you.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: namegoeshere: Wow. All those people willing to risk their lives just to get Trump out of office.


Drink!


Appropriate user handle for a conservative alcoholic.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iran's former ambassador to the Vatican and prominent cleric Hadi Khosrowshahi died of coronavirus
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: So, they're stuck between Iraq and a hard place.


New keyboard please.

/very good pun, fellow farker!
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Wow. All those people willing to risk their lives just to get Trump out of office.


It's a worldwide conspiracy almost as devious as Climate Change.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harirchi dismissed as hype an Iranian lawmaker's claim that fifty people had already died from COVID-19. "I will resign if the numbers are even half or a quarter of this," he said, adding that Iran had only sixty-one confirmed cases, with twelve deaths.

Um, isn't 12 pretty much a quarter of 50?

/i mean
//technically speaking?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: Your misguided faith will doom you.


Just wait until it really starts sweeping the southern United States. All the evangelicals, snake-handlers, fundamentalists, and anti-vaxxers will spread it like butter on bread.

They'll all be doing their version of "praying it away", from actually praying to using essential oils and silver.

I figure Iran's plan is that when it gets too dangerous to handle, they'll just start rounding up and culling the infected.
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: namegoeshere: Wow. All those people willing to risk their lives just to get Trump out of office.


Drink!


Username checks out.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rebelyell2006: WhiskeySticks: namegoeshere: Wow. All those people willing to risk their lives just to get Trump out of office.


Drink!

Appropriate user handle for a conservative alcoholic.


Conservative?! HA! I don't discriminate against alcohol, unless it's budweiser, that stuff is trash.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: Instead of closing down public sites, a measure that public-health experts have taken in other countries, the head of the shrine in Qom called on pilgrims to keep coming. "We consider this holy shrine to be a place of healing. That means people should come here to heal from spiritual and physical diseases"

Your misguided faith will doom you.


Ain't religion fun?

To think if I walked around telling everyone I was a level 9 wizard and could cast spells I would be taken in for evaluation.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool: Iran's former ambassador to the Vatican and prominent cleric Hadi Khosrowshahi died of coronavirus


So did one of their national soccer team players.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lobotomy survivor: Harirchi dismissed as hype an Iranian lawmaker's claim that fifty people had already died from COVID-19. "I will resign if the numbers are even half or a quarter of this," he said, adding that Iran had only sixty-one confirmed cases, with twelve deaths.

Um, isn't 12 pretty much a quarter of 50?

/i mean
//technically speaking?


You'd think the people who invented numbers would be better at stuff like that.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After seeing the economic impact, I'd wager all nations are under reporting their infections.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool: Iran's former ambassador to the Vatican and prominent cleric Hadi Khosrowshahi died of coronavirus


Also, New Pope has been displaying symptoms of COVID after having hugged a bunch of COVID patients.

/maybe I prayed *too* hard
//I actually *like* New Pope
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: C18H27NO3: Instead of closing down public sites, a measure that public-health experts have taken in other countries, the head of the shrine in Qom called on pilgrims to keep coming. "We consider this holy shrine to be a place of healing. That means people should come here to heal from spiritual and physical diseases"

Your misguided faith will doom you.

Ain't religion fun?

To think if I walked around telling everyone I was a level 9 wizard and could cast spells I would be taken in for evaluation.


*lobs scimitar at omg bbq*
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: lobotomy survivor: Harirchi dismissed as hype an Iranian lawmaker's claim that fifty people had already died from COVID-19. "I will resign if the numbers are even half or a quarter of this," he said, adding that Iran had only sixty-one confirmed cases, with twelve deaths.

Um, isn't 12 pretty much a quarter of 50?

/i mean
//technically speaking?

You'd think the people who invented numbers would be better at stuff like that.


The Mongols really did a number on em.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: I tried to follow the chain of data and assumptions in the medRxiv paper, but the methods section is super-skimpy.  I just can't figure out how they calculated that number.  Not sure what to make of it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Japan just asked all 5 million residents of Hokkaido to quarantine themselves indoors
https://mobile.twitter.com/jimgeraght​y​/status/1233493450898771968
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: lobotomy survivor: Harirchi dismissed as hype an Iranian lawmaker's claim that fifty people had already died from COVID-19. "I will resign if the numbers are even half or a quarter of this," he said, adding that Iran had only sixty-one confirmed cases, with twelve deaths.

Um, isn't 12 pretty much a quarter of 50?

/i mean
//technically speaking?

You'd think the people who invented numbers would be better at stuff like that.


Difficulty:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: omg bbq: C18H27NO3: Instead of closing down public sites, a measure that public-health experts have taken in other countries, the head of the shrine in Qom called on pilgrims to keep coming. "We consider this holy shrine to be a place of healing. That means people should come here to heal from spiritual and physical diseases"

Your misguided faith will doom you.

Ain't religion fun?

To think if I walked around telling everyone I was a level 9 wizard and could cast spells I would be taken in for evaluation.

*lobs scimitar at omg bbq*


Religion looks exactly this stupid.
I have a personal relationship with my lord and savior Wizard Gore-farker-the-red. He speaks to me In my head and only I can hear it. I demand tax free status and anyone who discriminates against me or my personal savior Wizard Gore-farker-the-red should be arrested and/or assaulted.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well this certainly puts a damper on the China/Iran bioweapons joint research effort. Maybe that'll teach China to steal US-made viruses from Canada.
 
Shanghai_Flyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well Deputy Health Minister Harirchi is helping the situation .. by going on TV without a mask and infecting more people?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, experts said that was one of their estimates.  It's either more deadly in Iran or the infection rate is underreported.

Considering that every nation has accused everyone else of either hyping or hiding the problem, you're allowed to pick which one of these possibilities you prefer.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've assumed the number was much higher just from the low case count they were giving yet a suspiciously high number of deaths. Either the virus has suddenly mutated and become far more deadly in Iran than anywhere else (I know certain Farkers are sure that's the case), or there are far more cases there than they're letting on, and they probably don't even know the extent of it themselves.
 
Znuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, it's just like the flu. Eyeroll.

We're at a point where we need leaders, who use facts, and are competent enough to make decisions based on Science.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dumbobruni: Japan just asked all 5 million residents of Hokkaido to quarantine themselves indoors
https://mobile.twitter.com/jimgeraghty​/status/1233493450898771968


Oh, they do that EVERY flu season...

/s
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right-wingers: China says it's no big deal, so they must be lying!

Also right-wingers: Iran says it's no big deal, so they must be lying!

Still right-wingers: Trump says it's no big deal, so Democrats must be lying!
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Yeah, it's just like the flu. Eyeroll.

We're at a point where we need leaders, who use facts, and are competent enough to make decisions based on Science.


What's better? Telling people the truth and risking a domestic security incident or just lying because you know damn well there's nothing you can do about it. China went full fascism with their lockdowns and yet it spread.

Get your chicken soup, dayquil, Sprite and try to get the virus before the hospitals fill up. First come, first served.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: I've assumed the number was much higher just from the low case count they were giving yet a suspiciously high number of deaths. Either the virus has suddenly mutated and become far more deadly in Iran than anywhere else (I know certain Farkers are sure that's the case), or there are far more cases there than they're letting on, and they probably don't even know the extent of it themselves.


Two Iranian parliamentary ministers have been saying this week that there are huge numbers of deaths from the virus.

""I say this explicitly, the statistics presented so far are not true," MP Gholamali Jafarzadeh Imenabadi told Al-Arabiya, a Saudi news network, adding that the "horrific numbers" of deaths have been recorded by cemeteries in Imenabadi's city of Rasht, in northern Iran."
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dumbobruni: Japan just asked all 5 million residents of Hokkaido to quarantine themselves indoors
https://mobile.twitter.com/jimgeraghty​/status/1233493450898771968


Quarantine is when you're infected. Sounds like what they're doing is isolation.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Right-wingers: China says it's no big deal, so they must be lying!

Also right-wingers: Iran says it's no big deal, so they must be lying!

Still right-wingers: Trump says it's no big deal, so Democrats must be lying!


Yeah, you really showed those right-wingers.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Right-wingers: China says it's no big deal, so they must be lying!

Also right-wingers: Iran says it's no big deal, so they must be lying!

Still right-wingers: Trump says it's no big deal, so Democrats must be lying!


I work for a super conservative company in NC that was very pro-Trump in the last election and I don't think anybody even listened to what he had to say about Coronavirus. Surprisingly the CDC has a lot better rep than Trump, even among his demographic.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Right-wingers: China says it's no big deal, so they must be lying!

Also right-wingers: Iran says it's no big deal, so they must be lying!

Still right-wingers: Trump says it's no big deal, so Democrats must be lying!


I've heard so many authoritative hot takes on this thing.

The Coronavirus is a window into how a person views the world, and the forces they imagine are arrayed against them.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: C18H27NO3: Instead of closing down public sites, a measure that public-health experts have taken in other countries, the head of the shrine in Qom called on pilgrims to keep coming. "We consider this holy shrine to be a place of healing. That means people should come here to heal from spiritual and physical diseases"

Your misguided faith will doom you.

Ain't religion fun?

To think if I walked around telling everyone I was a level 9 wizard and could cast spells I would be taken in for evaluation.


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
HOW IRAN BECAME A NEW EPICENTER OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK


A little help from the CIA?
 
shill1253
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: So, they're stuck between Iraq and a hard place.


At least my balls are shaved.
 
robodog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jjorsett: dumbobruni: Japan just asked all 5 million residents of Hokkaido to quarantine themselves indoors
https://mobile.twitter.com/jimgeraghty​/status/1233493450898771968

Quarantine is when you're infected. Sounds like what they're doing is isolation.


Quarantine:
a state, period, or place of isolation in which people or animals that have arrived from elsewhere or been exposed to infectious or contagious disease are placed.

So yeah, there's enough infected people in the area that they have probably been exposed so they're in isolation aka quarantine.
 
drtgb
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
WilderKWight
C18H27NO3: Your misguided faith will doom you.

Just wait until it really starts sweeping the southern United States. All the evangelicals, snake-handlers, fundamentalists, and anti-vaxxers will spread it like butter on bread.

They'll all be doing their version of "praying it away", from actually praying to using essential oils and silver.

I figure Iran's plan is that when it gets too dangerous to handle, they'll just start rounding up and culling the infected.

It is already happening in the southern US (the praying it away stuff):
https://slate.com/human-interest/2020​/​02/oil-bible-dalton-georgia-trump-prop​hecy-evangelical-miracle.html

From the article: "After the music, it was time for testimonies. Audience members stood up to share why they had come, and what the oil meant to them. The crowd was mostly white, but not overwhelmingly so: Like many charismatic church services, it attracted a noticeably multiracial audience. (Dalton itself is just 40 percent white.) A middle-aged black woman said she had anointed her adult son, who has been in a coma for two years, and noticed a "change in his countenance." A slight white man said he was heading to China soon and wanted to bring the oil with him. He alluded to the possibility that the oil could cure the coronavirus: "I look forward to bringing back a good report!""
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Wow. All those people willing to risk their lives just to get Trump out of office.


You act like you don't know the truth.  Hillary has been travelling the world incognito the past 60 days infecting people like some Coronavirus Mary Emails.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I blame Fark.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Percise1: omg bbq: C18H27NO3: Instead of closing down public sites, a measure that public-health experts have taken in other countries, the head of the shrine in Qom called on pilgrims to keep coming. "We consider this holy shrine to be a place of healing. That means people should come here to heal from spiritual and physical diseases"

Your misguided faith will doom you.

Ain't religion fun?

To think if I walked around telling everyone I was a level 9 wizard and could cast spells I would be taken in for evaluation.

[pics.me.me image 500x750]


Yes
 
