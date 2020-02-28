 Skip to content
(Tech Times) North Korea has figured out how to stop coronavirus but you're not going to like it (techtimes.com)
68
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, like Trump needs any ideas...
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuclear radiation should stop it
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it... MUURDDER??
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is probably taking notes, wondering if he could get away with this.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first thought was the bit in World War Z about pulling everyone's teeth.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basemetal: Trump is probably taking notes, wondering if he could get away with this.


As long as he does it on 5th Avenue he can
 
Maturin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's stop having sex, I'm good.
 
dammitbobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bang! You're cured!
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, an outbreak in North Korea would severely damage - and maybe sink - Kim's regime, and he's always responded to stuff that threatens him with force, so...
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NK healthcare or a firing squad?  Firing squad was likely more effective
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammitbobby: Bang! You're cured!


Fark user imageView Full Size

It works in vitro!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basemetal: Trump is probably taking notes, wondering if he could get away with this.


Shockingly, 99.8% of Democrats have the Virus...

/And mitt romney.
 
sirgrim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truly what the 2nd amendment was meant for.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"executed and shot dead"

So the killed him twice?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basemetal: Trump is probably taking notes, wondering if he could get away with this.


Only on 5th Ave ..
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gulags
Re-Education Centers
Soylent Green Factories
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... Obese, megalomaniac authoritarian with bad hair declares he's got coronavirus 100% contained? Got it.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kill everyone?

/RTFA

Well, that didn't take long.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What language was that report supposed to be in?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UncleDirtNap: "executed and shot dead"

So the killed him twice?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's a start.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ro?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Korean Public Bathroom is the name of my Rancid / Queensrÿche cover band.
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FortyHams: Is it... MUURDDER??


Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure
 
NeverBeen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NeverBeen to Pyongyang, but if I go I'll try to stick with the "wash your hands and stay calm protocol".
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For tough cases, they use an anti-aircraft gun.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A North Korean official that went from China and returned to his country was executed and shot dead after being suspected with the viral disease of Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19. Is this how North Korea fights against the widespread of COVID-19?"


Executed and shot dead?  That's some mighty fine writing there, Lou.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To clarify, he got shot for breaking quarantine, not for having the virus.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Don't they all look so happy? What an auspicious visit from dear leader. The bark harvest will be great this year.

/Bottom right is trying to suppress a granny cough.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeverBeen: NeverBeen to Pyongyang, but if I go I'll try to stick with the "wash your hands and stay calm protocol".


Sticking with the "Never go to Pyongyang" protocol might be a better option.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Nuclear radiation should stop it


From orbit.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Gulags
Re-Education Centers
Soylent Green Factories

Bernie Barns
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, like Trump needs any ideas...


Mass graves?

/ And dayanm. You are right about not giving Trump ideas to run with like a deaf, dumb and blind kid with a box full of scissors.

// I just proved your point in spades, with bells on my hat and toes.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prince George: Harry Freakstorm: Gulags
Re-Education Centers
Soylent Green Factories
Bernie Barns


Biden-A-Wee Cottages.
 
eas81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Serious question, Are they still that friendly with China? I would have Lil Kim would have gone president Madagascar on the country as soon as this broke out.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Toxophil: [i.pinimg.com image 850x914]

Don't they all look so happy? What an auspicious visit from dear leader. The bark harvest will be great this year.

/Bottom right is trying to suppress a granny cough.


Only Fearless Leader may smile, if you call a rictus and snarling a smile. Works for Trump and Pence.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the cheapest and most efficient way to do it.

/I know you aren't going to like it.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No subby. I sort of do.
 
Tenga
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eas81: Serious question, Are they still that friendly with China? I would have Lil Kim would have gone president Madagascar on the country as soon as this broke out.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 300x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


They're really quite sincerely afraid of Big Buddy Gyna. That's good neighbourly enough.

North Korea has no friends, but this has never, never, never been truer of Ameriduh than it is today also in this dark His Shadow timeline.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brutal, but effective
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Toxophil: [i.pinimg.com image 850x914]

Don't they all look so happy? What an auspicious visit from dear leader. The bark harvest will be great this year.

/Bottom right is trying to suppress a granny cough.


Those women look terrified.
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was shot for breaking quarantine.  If we had a major outbreak, how many citizens do you think would be opposed to that here?  Not as many as you probably think.
/fark you for causing me make any sort of defense of anything that Norfh Korea does.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: To clarify, he got shot for breaking quarantine, not for having the virus.


Not fair, you RTFA
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine you could take coronavirus and imprison it in a hostile environment that really, really wanted it dead, and was 99% effective at delivering on that threat.

That's what a human body is.  Shooting it prevents it from doing its job of virus cleanup, the burden of which then falls to you, while doing very little to control the spread of the disease.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eas81: Serious question, Are they still that friendly with China? I would have Lil Kim would have gone president Madagascar on the country as soon as this broke out.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 300x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


Most of the food markets rely on smuggling from China. The NK government is unable to feed the population by either providing food directly or by encouraging/allowing proper farming and food distribution. If they closed the border entirely by, say, shooting everyone who crosses, they might prevent the virus but they'd increase the number of food-insecure people or just flat out start a famine.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: "A North Korean official that went from China and returned to his country was executed and shot dead after being suspected with the viral disease of Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19. Is this how North Korea fights against the widespread of COVID-19?"


Executed and shot dead?  That's some mighty fine writing there, Lou.


Other reports indicate that he was murdered, i.e. intentionally killed to death until no longer living.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Toxophil: [i.pinimg.com image 850x914]

Don't they all look so happy? What an auspicious visit from dear leader. The bark harvest will be great this year.

/Bottom right is trying to suppress a granny cough.


This looks photoshoped, I can tell from some of the pixels and from seeing how happy Kim makes his people
 
