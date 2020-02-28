 Skip to content
(CNBC)   World Health Organization raises the threat level of Coronavirus to very high. I too would like to be very high   (cnbc.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
WHO's on first?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did shiat just get real?
 
Cajnik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So Turkey and Russia are about to go to war and we're worried about the flu?
 
SaintAnky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ok.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
First cruise ship to be refused entrance into a port:


https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel​/​2020/02/27/coronavirus-dominican-repub​lic-refuses-cruise-ship-amid-virus-fea​rs/4897600002/


Travel in large groups will be the first to go.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Have you ever seen the back of the Coronavirus...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigmoneygrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Made my first trip to a legal recreational store in Nevada since I moved and brought some back to the Gem state to enjoy.  Seems like I picked a good time.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cajnik: So Turkey and Russia are about to go to war and we're worried about the flu?


I'm pretty sure if a disaster is happening it doesn't make all of the other disasters wait their turn.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Darn, I had a lot of travel booked this spring to France, Germany, Spain, Denmark, Australia, et al. for work and entertainment.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Cajnik: So Turkey and Russia are about to go to war and we're worried about the flu?

I'm pretty sure if a disaster is happening it doesn't make all of the other disasters wait their turn.


A sufficiently big meteor will do that.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Cajnik: So Turkey and Russia are about to go to war and we're worried about the flu?

I'm pretty sure if a disaster is happening it doesn't make all of the other disasters wait their turn.


Plus, if we're lucky, Russia and Turkey will be hampered by other factors and Covid-19 will smack them hard. Not that I want anyone in those countries to die, just put a lot of people out of commission for a while over the next few months.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm not worried about it. Mike Pence has God on his side.
 
Marine1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nice to see Dr. Teddy make the proclamation that the barn door is open after the bull got out and banged every cow in the pasture.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Per MSNBC: Shipping lane cancellations surge, they're showing an empty port usually filled with barges in California.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Singing the national anthem at sporting events keeps the virus away
 
REDARMYVODKA
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is it time to start sucking eachother's dicks yet?
 
overzelus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Cajnik: So Turkey and Russia are about to go to war and we're worried about the flu?

I'm pretty sure if a disaster is happening it doesn't make all of the other disasters wait their turn.


Randy'shiatting pretty hard right now. We should switch to Phoebe for a bit.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

shastacola: Per MSNBC: Shipping lane cancellations surge, they're showing an empty port usually filled with barges in California.


Between lack of supply and tariffs, things are going to get expensive.
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Mike Pence has God on his side.


Yeah. But it's the same God that has a hard-on for genocide and killing kids, so.....
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I'm not worried about it. Mike Pence has God on his side.


God doesn't have a good track record for this kind of thing.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gonna stock up on some Corona

Best vaccine out there
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Darn, I had a lot of travel booked this spring to France, Germany, Spain, Denmark, Australia, et al. for work and entertainment.


I was getting ready to book a trip through Europe for the fall and was worried that I waited too late to get the places I wanted. Now I'm wondering if I should just do a staycation and spend the money on guns, booze, gas, cat litter, ammonia and bleach.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nulluspixiusdemonica: Weatherkiss: Mike Pence has God on his side.

Yeah. But it's the same God that has a hard-on for genocide and killing kids, so.....


Just the kids of the 1% oppressors.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So three percent of the entire world is going to die.  The question is: Did you live a satisfying life?  Did you find purpose in your pathetic existence?

If you are posting on this god-forsaken website, the answer is that you most certainly did.  You contributed to a collective social movement in which you screamed that we are all going to die.

But because you are the kind of person who posts on Fark Dot Com, you rarely leave the house and have minimal contact with friends and loved ones, the most likely outcome is that you have none of either.

That is why everyone here needs to sign up for TotalFark.  For only five dollars a month, you can become immune to the coronavirus as you engage in the coronavirus stories that got to Reddit approximately three days earlier.

In addition, you will also be allowed to post on the coronavirus stories before ninety percent of them are redlight, the remaining ten percent appearing spontaneously and out of thin air, as though the monitor immediately approved their own link.

It's moments like these, along with immunity from the coronavirus, that make becoming a member of TotalFark more valuable than ever before.  If you do not give Drew your money, you are using HIS bandwidth to post on HIS website and you are a THIEF.

So stop being a THIEF.  Stop getting coronavirus.  Get TotalFark for only five dollars a month.  Become immune to bans.  Call your alleged enemies on the internet Hitler.  Claim you have seen the microscope photograph of that coronavirus that looks like Hitler.

Your chance to violate online social norms is just five dollars a month a way.  Sign up now.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pffft, this will all blow over in a month.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I'm not worried about it. Mike Pence has God on his side.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

optikeye: Weatherkiss: I'm not worried about it. Mike Pence has God on his side.

God doesn't have a good track record for this kind of thing.


I will admit he works in mysterious ways. But what are you gonna do about it? I mean he's God.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Singing the national anthem at sporting events keeps the virus away


As does rolling coal and having confederate flags.
 
skyotter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And still not one single word about the efficacy of prayer in stopping COVID-19.

As far as I can tell, the response has been entirely secular.
 
powtard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Trust me, it's not helping, subby.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

oa330_man: inglixthemad: Darn, I had a lot of travel booked this spring to France, Germany, Spain, Denmark, Australia, et al. for work and entertainment.

I was getting ready to book a trip through Europe for the fall and was worried that I waited too late to get the places I wanted. Now I'm wondering if I should just do a staycation and spend the money on guns, booze, gas, cat litter, ammonia and bleach.


You forgot plywood, zip ties, duct tape, and propane-fired blowtorches.
 
Veloram [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Save you an honorary spot in the rotation, Subby.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cajnik: So Turkey and Russia are about to go to war and we're worried about the flu?


I'm not worried.  That's only 2 out of 4 horsemen.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: So three percent of the entire world is going to die.  The question is: Did you live a satisfying life?  Did you find purpose in your pathetic existence?

If you are posting on this god-forsaken website, the answer is that you most certainly did.  You contributed to a collective social movement in which you screamed that we are all going to die.

But because you are the kind of person who posts on Fark Dot Com, you rarely leave the house and have minimal contact with friends and loved ones, the most likely outcome is that you have none of either.

That is why everyone here needs to sign up for TotalFark.  For only five dollars a month, you can become immune to the coronavirus as you engage in the coronavirus stories that got to Reddit approximately three days earlier.

In addition, you will also be allowed to post on the coronavirus stories before ninety percent of them are redlight, the remaining ten percent appearing spontaneously and out of thin air, as though the monitor immediately approved their own link.

It's moments like these, along with immunity from the coronavirus, that make becoming a member of TotalFark more valuable than ever before.  If you do not give Drew your money, you are using HIS bandwidth to post on HIS website and you are a THIEF.

So stop being a THIEF.  Stop getting coronavirus.  Get TotalFark for only five dollars a month.  Become immune to bans.  Call your alleged enemies on the internet Hitler.  Claim you have seen the microscope photograph of that coronavirus that looks like Hitler.

Your chance to violate online social norms is just five dollars a month a way.  Sign up now.


Excellent post! I give you permission to gift me Total Fark.
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
LarryDan43:  Just the kids of the 1% oppressors.

Unless you count all the natural terminations..  in which case the kill count for completely blameless embryos is without equal.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

oa330_man: inglixthemad: Darn, I had a lot of travel booked this spring to France, Germany, Spain, Denmark, Australia, et al. for work and entertainment.

I was getting ready to book a trip through Europe for the fall and was worried that I waited too late to get the places I wanted. Now I'm wondering if I should just do a staycation and spend the money on guns, booze, gas, cat litter, ammonia and bleach.


Hmm, well I already have the guns, booze, and we don't need much petrol. The wife has a cat so that covers the cat litter, we already have ammonia and bleach for cleaning. I guess I'm all set, even have my spices for trade should the government collapse.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

shastacola: Per MSNBC: Shipping lane cancellations surge, they're showing an empty port usually filled with barges in California.


I buy raw materials for work and the issue isn't that shipping is bad, it's that China didn't ship anything for weeks longer than their usual holiday break. Even now a ton of my normal vendors are only working at half capacity because they can't get workers and the whole supply chain from tooling to materials is backed up from Wuhan.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now we get to see the master of disaster preparedness in action.  Trump finally has a chance to save the day.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The only people who didn't already know this would happen either don't follow the news or believe the president.

IOW, duh.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Excellent post! I give you permission to gift me Total Fark.


Remember that I am a billionaire that works at Walmart and I do not have the spare change to gift you the subscription.  I barely have enough to make ends meet.

And after reading my previous post, I apparently do not have enough money to proofread my own posts, either.  I regret nothing.  It was delicious.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
C'mon people totes and payers!  Virus doesn't have this race yet.  Giant Space Rock can still take this!  Why there's one orbit the Earth right now.  Little orbital decay and Poof!  Life Extinction Event!

Don't want to give anyone too much hope but here are three little words: coronal mass ejection?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
NIH official canceled on five Sunday talk shows after Pence's office 'took over'

https://thehill.com/homenews/media/48​5​147-rep-garamendi-nih-director-fauci-c​ancelled-on-five-sunday-talk-shows-aft​er

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
BREAKING: Iranian health sources have told the BBC that at least 210 coronavirus patients have died in the country, far higher than the official toll.
- The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 28, 2020
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: WHO's on first?


Dave's not here man
 
sleep lack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ironically coronavirus goes for people with scarred lungs, to regularly being high is not to your advantage.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

shastacola: First cruise ship to be refused entrance into a port:


https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/​2020/02/27/coronavirus-dominican-repub​lic-refuses-cruise-ship-amid-virus-fea​rs/4897600002/


Hard to see how the cruise ship industry avoids this iceberg.  Between the norovirus - coronavirus cartel and run of the mill dysentery, why would anyone board one of these vessels?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

shastacola: NIH official canceled on five Sunday talk shows after Pence's office 'took over'

https://thehill.com/homenews/media/485​147-rep-garamendi-nih-director-fauci-c​ancelled-on-five-sunday-talk-shows-aft​er

[media0.giphy.com image 500x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


That's the same shiat China did.
 
Juc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cajnik: So Turkey and Russia are about to go to war and we're worried about the flu?


The flu kills more people than turkey and russia.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I forgot to bring my Friday Afternoon Edible today so it'll be a little while yet.
 
