(Inquisitr)   Proud pig herder Mike Pompeo was understandably confused when he thought Ted Lieu said he lacks a swine   (inquisitr.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to get out the blowtorches and vegetable peelers for these motherfarkers, and dispense some good ole fashioned whoop-ass on them.  

They are a disgrace to humanity and all that is just and decent, and have not earned, or even attempted to earn, a single iota of respect to hold the positions that they do.

Go Ted!!
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I didn't think I could ever hate a Kansas politician more than Sam Brownback, but Mike's making a hell of a run at the title.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ted Lieu is the king of calling people out on their bullshiat. Also knows as "Comment deleted: Threadjacking/Off-topic"
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Here's a fun fact: the word "pork" in German is "Schweinefleisch", which literally means "swine flesh".
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What was Lieu expecting? Trump hasn't been in the habit of appointing vertebrates to his cabinet, and none of them are going to suddenly grow a conscience and start doing the right thing. That's what gets them fired.
 
