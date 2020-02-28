 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   He's in the Dyson sphere in the sky now   (nytimes.com) divider line
37
    More: Sad, Freeman Dyson, Freeman J. Dyson, Dr. Dyson, daughter Mia Dyson, Quantum electrodynamics, Nobel Prize, own early work, landmark paper  
•       •       •

1088 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2020 at 11:05 AM (3 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't Dy, son!

Damn.  Well, I guess he's truly a Freeman now.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well this sucks.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He will be most remembered for his line of stylish, but hideously overpriced vacuum cleaners, lamps, fans, and hair dryers.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Got to be honest, while I know who he is I had no idea he was still alive.  RIP science man
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: He will be most remembered for his line of stylish, but hideously overpriced vacuum cleaners, lamps, fans, and hair dryers.


Hell of a boxer too.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, my. That's one of the Biggies of Big Science. He has a vacuum cleaner named after him, just like (J. Edgar) Hoover.

Mind you, the Hoover vacuum both sucks and blows. The Dyson just has a big ball where the wheels usually are, like a mouse.
 
darthaegis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give him the 21 gu... suck salute.. or something.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sorry to hear that. Dyson was one of the most inventive and free-est thinkers of all time. Some of his ideas were not used, but would no doubt have worked as well as anything by Tesla, Edison or the Japanese.

Personally, I prefer Dyson Clouds. They are way cheaper and don't require super-materials we don't have and probably never will but they get the job done in a fraction of the time and fuss.
 
darthaegis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Oh, my. That's one of the Biggies of Big Science. He has a vacuum cleaner named after him, just like (J. Edgar) Hoover.

Mind you, the Hoover vacuum both sucks and blows. The Dyson just has a big ball where the wheels usually are, like a mouse.


Say what you will but the only people that talk about suction are people that have sucky vacuums.  
"This thing has the suction to hold a bowling ball."  So what?  Suction cups stick to windows pretty much forever but that suction ain't picking up nothing.
It's all about air flow.  Constant, steady, and strong, air flow.  The Dyson Ball delivers and picks up everything.
Sorry, just a little emotional..
Dyson Sphere
Dyson Ball
The man was a gotdanged genius!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was something we could build in his honor.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darthaegis: brantgoose: Oh, my. That's one of the Biggies of Big Science. He has a vacuum cleaner named after him, just like (J. Edgar) Hoover.

Mind you, the Hoover vacuum both sucks and blows. The Dyson just has a big ball where the wheels usually are, like a mouse.

Say what you will but the only people that talk about suction are people that have sucky vacuums.  
"This thing has the suction to hold a bowling ball."  So what?  Suction cups stick to windows pretty much forever but that suction ain't picking up nothing.
It's all about air flow.  Constant, steady, and strong, air flow.  The Dyson Ball delivers and picks up everything.
Sorry, just a little emotional..
Dyson Sphere
Dyson Ball
The man was a gotdanged genius!


You do know it was a different Dyson that invented the Dyson vacuum, right?  My sarcasm meter is on the fritz.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: If only there was something we could build in his honor.


I know!  Let's build a buckyball!
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Well this sucks.


He was 96.  It's not like it was unexpected.

Pity we never built the Orion while he was alive.   That would have been cool.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first introduction to Freeman Dyson's work, many many years ago:

i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: If only there was something we could build in his honor.


There is.

media.giphy.comView Full Size


Only much, much bigger.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP to one of my mentors.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: common sense is an oxymoron: If only there was something we could build in his honor.

There is.

[media.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

Only much, much bigger.


And more radioactive.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: dittybopper: common sense is an oxymoron: If only there was something we could build in his honor.

There is.

[media.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

Only much, much bigger.

And more radioactive.


But not uptight, and not your captive.
 
darthaegis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: darthaegis: brantgoose: Oh, my. That's one of the Biggies of Big Science. He has a vacuum cleaner named after him, just like (J. Edgar) Hoover.

Mind you, the Hoover vacuum both sucks and blows. The Dyson just has a big ball where the wheels usually are, like a mouse.

Say what you will but the only people that talk about suction are people that have sucky vacuums.  
"This thing has the suction to hold a bowling ball."  So what?  Suction cups stick to windows pretty much forever but that suction ain't picking up nothing.
It's all about air flow.  Constant, steady, and strong, air flow.  The Dyson Ball delivers and picks up everything.
Sorry, just a little emotional..
Dyson Sphere
Dyson Ball
The man was a gotdanged genius!

You do know it was a different Dyson that invented the Dyson vacuum, right?  My sarcasm meter is on the fritz.


:)
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: dittybopper: common sense is an oxymoron: If only there was something we could build in his honor.

There is.

[media.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

Only much, much bigger.

And more radioactive.


Fark user imageView Full Size

"God was knocking, and he wanted in bad."
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he was smart in a few things and a big idiot on others.
 
Truthman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.

If you asked me yesterday I would have guessed he died back in the 60s.  Like a few others here my intro to him was through Orion/Footfall.

RIP great thinking man, you certainly stretched my brain with assorted 'what ifs' a few times over the decades.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Truthman: [Fark user image 220x355]


RINGWORM
HARRY SNIVEL
 
KingBiefWhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Devastated:

Craig.Ferguson.2010.02.26.Quentin.Tarantino, Proper amount of suction
Youtube RayLP2HrXVU

/I know it's the wrong Dyson
//don't care
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Scotty pours one in honor of his passing.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: markie_farkie: He will be most remembered for his line of stylish, but hideously overpriced vacuum cleaners, lamps, fans, and hair dryers.

Hell of a boxer too.


If he'd been just one yard taller, he'd have been a Super Bowl champion...
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dittybopper: AdmirableSnackbar: Well this sucks.

He was 96.  It's not like it was unexpected.

Pity we never built the Orion while he was alive.   That would have been cool.


Not full scale, but they did proof of concept tests
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
sm.ign.comView Full Size

R.I.P
 
Stavr0
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
R.I.P. E. Dyson
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: dittybopper: AdmirableSnackbar: Well this sucks.

He was 96.  It's not like it was unexpected.

Pity we never built the Orion while he was alive.   That would have been cool.

Not full scale, but they did proof of concept tests


Really?   I was not aware of that.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Stavr0: R.I.P. E. Dyson

Fark user imageView Full Size


She does look pretty ripe.   Maybe should have been picked earlier.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

R.I.P.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Stavr0: R.I.P. E. Dyson
[Fark user image 850x566]

She does look pretty ripe.   Maybe should have been picked earlier.


(Freeman is her father)
 
Trik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I remember when he first greeted the Vulcans.
startrek.comView Full Size
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nekom: Got to be honest, while I know who he is I had no idea he was still alive.  RIP science man


Same. I assumed he died decades ago.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Stavr0: dittybopper: Stavr0: R.I.P. E. Dyson
[Fark user image 850x566]

She does look pretty ripe.   Maybe should have been picked earlier.

(Freeman is her father)


I figured that.  You can see the resemblance.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report