(WSBTV)   Georgians are shocked, shocked I tell you that Gov. Kemp announced the creation of a state coronavirus task force containing actual science-oriented public health officials   (wsbtv.com) divider line
4
salsashark1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No we're not.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The CDC main center is in Atlanta. It's not that much of a stretch. Call me when a state like Arkansas values high-level scientific education.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: The CDC main center is in Atlanta. It's not that much of a stretch. Call me when a state like Arkansas values high-level scientific education.


seems to me that most of the problems seem to be coming out of the DC area.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Preparing the national guard for an encroaching virus  - is this real life?
 
