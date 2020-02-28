 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(OK Whatever)   This one tiny pill has turned thousands of people into money-spending, gambling-obsessed, sex-crazed zombies. But boy does it work wonders on depression   (okwhatever.org) divider line
60
    More: Fail, Pharmacology, Antipsychotic, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bipolar disorder, Delayed sleep phase syndrome, Serotonin, Atypical antipsychotic, Addiction  
•       •       •

2506 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2020 at 3:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



60 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
namatad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the downside ??
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abilify didn't do that much for me, I'm still a miserable loser.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was gonna be a Ride the Walrus thread.  Leaving disappointed.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's different for every person, but it usually manifests as over-shopping, overeating, reckless sexual behavior, or compulsive gambling.

So this is why Pornhub?
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abilify treats depression, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia, but it can also lead to compulsive gambling, shopping, eating, and sex.

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: It's different for every person, but it usually manifests as over-shopping, overeating, reckless sexual behavior, or compulsive gambling.

So this is why Pornhub?


If you are overeating, and broke the reckless sexual behavior will normally go away on its own.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfool: Abilify didn't do that much for me, I'm still a miserable loser.


Same.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounded like bipolar disorder with your switch flipped to "up" all the time.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: evilsofa: It's different for every person, but it usually manifests as over-shopping, overeating, reckless sexual behavior, or compulsive gambling.

So this is why Pornhub?

If you are overeating, and broke the reckless sexual behavior will normally go away on its own.


I have two words for you:  Last call.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Sounded like bipolar disorder with your switch flipped to "up" all the time.


Wouldn't that just be "polar"?
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Sounded like bipolar disorder with your switch flipped to "up" all the time.


Permanent Pauly Shore mode
 
blurr_grrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abilify (TM) is; from what I understand, an amplifier.
So, any behaviour that it was prescribed for would also be ampified, no?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: I thought this was gonna be a Ride the Walrus thread.  Leaving disappointed.


It could be if you take it and find a walrus.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reckless sex? It's been too long. I feel my bipolar kicking in again...
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
great, a pill that makes my poor impulse control even worse.

sign me up... for a thousand!!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blurr_grrl: Abilify (TM) is; from what I understand, an amplifier.
So, any behaviour that it was prescribed for would also be ampified, no?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the pill flips a switch and lets you do something you didn't have the strength/energy/i don't do it because of reasons  even though you wanted to do in the back of your mind. about the same as a pill or situation that says great i know it is time to commit suicide.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: evilsofa: It's different for every person, but it usually manifests as over-shopping, overeating, reckless sexual behavior, or compulsive gambling.

So this is why Pornhub?

If you are overeating, and broke the reckless sexual behavior will normally go away on its own.


You haven't seen much of Pornhub, have you?
 
Opacity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's different for every person, but it usually manifests as over-shopping, overeating, reckless sexual behavior, or compulsive gambling. Someone got one hell of a bonus for a government research grant for developing a drug custom made to fix every problem our economy has.
 
vevolis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a discussion about this medication today and my 7 month out of no where gambling addiction that completely subsided after stopping Abilify.

Good times.

Good...

@#$! times.
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lightweights!
Nobody has mentioned the dreams when one first starts the medication.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abilify treats depression, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia, but it can also lead to compulsive gambling, shopping, eating, and sex

They should force-feed it to Billionaires, then.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people on Abilify are fortunate and never suffer the consequences, but a vast majority haven't been so lucky. They have been driven to financial ruin from taking the drug, spending thousands if not millions of dollars gambling or shopping. Parents have lost custody of their kids after taking it. Homes have been foreclosed, leading once independent adults to move back in with their parents. The drug has also caused people to cheat on their partners, gain close to 100 pounds, and even turn to prostitution.

Really?  Do you know that?

The FDA is warning that compulsive or uncontrollable urges to gamble, binge eat, shop, and have sex have been reported with the use of the antipsychotic drug aripiprazole (Abilify, Abilify Maintena, Aristada, and generics). These uncontrollable urges were reported to have stopped when the medicine was discontinued or the dose was reduced. These impulse-control problems are rare, the agency says, but they may result in harm to the patient and others if not recognized.

A search of the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) database and the medical literature since the approval of the first aripiprazole product (Abilify) in November 2002 through mid-January 2016 identified 184 case reports (167 FAERS cases and 17 medical literature cases) indicating an association between aripiprazole and impulse-control problems. The specific impulse-control problems reported include: pathological gambling (n=164); compulsive sexual behavior (n=9); compulsive buying (n=4); compulsive eating (n=3); and multiple impulse-control problems (n=4).

https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety​-​and-availability/fda-drug-safety-commu​nication-fda-warns-about-new-impulse-c​ontrol-problems-associated-mental-heal​th

Yes, I'm aware... Big Pharma.

She goes on:

I could commiserate with Khalil, because I, too, am a fan of Abilify, crediting it for helping me to wake up earlier and have more energy and clarity of thought.

But in the seven years that I've been taking it, I've also made a couple of ridiculous impulse purchases. And, back when I was single, I made some romantic decisions that I now, in retrospect, realize were rather reckless and unwise.

If in 7 years, you've only made a couple of ridiculous purchases and a few reckless romantic decisions, then consider yourself lucky.  I've made way more of both without it.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it actually works on depression then I'd be willing to live with those side effects.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Abilify treats depression, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia, but it can also lead to compulsive gambling, shopping, eating, and sex

They should force-feed it to Billionaires, then.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah. What good are they?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vevolis: I had a discussion about this medication today and my 7 month out of no where gambling addiction that completely subsided after stopping Abilify.

Good times.

Good...

@#$! times.


I was trying to get my mind around a 7 month old with a gambling addiction.

/ Reading is hard
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
And it's not as if Khalil makes that much money to begin with. He's a full-time college student who lives in New York City and works part-time for a nonprofit.

"I have an urge to buy superficial things," he told OK Whatever in an email. "I basically spend everything I earn."

So, normal behavior.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jtown: Boojum2k: Sounded like bipolar disorder with your switch flipped to "up" all the time.

Wouldn't that just be "polar"?


Monopolar
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And how do I find out which ones live near me?
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: jtown: I thought this was gonna be a Ride the Walrus thread.  Leaving disappointed.

It could be if you take it and find a walrus.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Some people on Abilify are fortunate and never suffer the consequences, but a vast majority haven't been so lucky. They have been driven to financial ruin from taking the drug, spending thousands if not millions of dollars gambling or shopping. Parents have lost custody of their kids after taking it. Homes have been foreclosed, leading once independent adults to move back in with their parents. The drug has also caused people to cheat on their partners, gain close to 100 pounds, and even turn to prostitution.

Really?  Do you know that?

The FDA is warning that compulsive or uncontrollable urges to gamble, binge eat, shop, and have sex have been reported with the use of the antipsychotic drug aripiprazole (Abilify, Abilify Maintena, Aristada, and generics). These uncontrollable urges were reported to have stopped when the medicine was discontinued or the dose was reduced. These impulse-control problems are rare, the agency says, but they may result in harm to the patient and others if not recognized.

A search of the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) database and the medical literature since the approval of the first aripiprazole product (Abilify) in November 2002 through mid-January 2016 identified 184 case reports (167 FAERS cases and 17 medical literature cases) indicating an association between aripiprazole and impulse-control problems. The specific impulse-control problems reported include: pathological gambling (n=164); compulsive sexual behavior (n=9); compulsive buying (n=4); compulsive eating (n=3); and multiple impulse-control problems (n=4).

https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-​and-availability/fda-drug-safety-commu​nication-fda-warns-about-new-impulse-c​ontrol-problems-associated-mental-heal​th

Yes, I'm aware... Big Pharma.

She goes on:

I could commiserate with Khalil, because I, too, am a fan of Abilify, crediting it for helping me to wake up earlier and have more energy and clarity of thought.

But in the seven years that I've been ta ...


I worked in litigation support for one of the lead firms in the class action on this.  It's not a vast majority.  It's a sizable minority.  I don't recall the numbers off hand but I want to say it was in the 10 to 20% range? For the people who ended up with gambling or sex addictions, it basically destroyed their lives.

If I recall correctly, it had to do with the drug being a d2 agonist and a partial d3 antagonist...basically it would cause the brain to upregulate d2 and d3 receptors and people who had never gambled in their lives burned through their life's savings at the casino.  And the drugmaker knew that the risk existed early on in trials but suppressed it.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: jtown: Boojum2k: Sounded like bipolar disorder with your switch flipped to "up" all the time.

Wouldn't that just be "polar"?

Monopolar


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jaytkay: vevolis: I had a discussion about this medication today and my 7 month out of no where gambling addiction that completely subsided after stopping Abilify.

Good times.

Good...

@#$! times.

I was trying to get my mind around a 7 month old with a gambling addiction.

/ Reading is hard


You're not alone, I read it a few times too, as I felt it was important to understand. Unfortunately, I was not successful in comprehending it.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The drug has also caused people to cheat on their partners, gain close to 100 pounds, and even turn to prostitution.

In that order?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hobnail: I worked in litigation support for one of the lead firms in the class action on this.  It's not a vast majority.  It's a sizable minority.  I don't recall the numbers off hand but I want to say it was in the 10 to 20% range? For the people who ended up with gambling or sex addictions, it basically destroyed their lives.


That makes a lot more sense.  Vast majority (undefined) seemed out of hand.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ask your bank account if Abilify is right for you.
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: jtown: Boojum2k: Sounded like bipolar disorder with your switch flipped to "up" all the time.

Wouldn't that just be "polar"?

Monopolar


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: great, a pill that makes my poor impulse control even worse.

sign me up... for a thousand!!


There you go again.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sex crazed zombies? I've seen that movie.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/also known as "Shivers"
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It is almost as there my be negative side effects to certain medications that aim to be a cure all for psychological disorders.

Wonder where this hack ass website copy/pasted this from.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: hobnail: I worked in litigation support for one of the lead firms in the class action on this.  It's not a vast majority.  It's a sizable minority.  I don't recall the numbers off hand but I want to say it was in the 10 to 20% range? For the people who ended up with gambling or sex addictions, it basically destroyed their lives.

That makes a lot more sense.  Vast majority (undefined) seemed out of hand.


Yeah.

It's a pretty powerful anti-psychotic. It wasn't approved for depression (maybe it is now, I don't know) but plenty of doctors prescribed it off-label for that.  It has some other side effects that make it not a really good option for long-term use.  But for the people it works for, it's a life saver.

The compulsive behavior shouldn't have been a surprise.  There's an alzheimers drug that has a similar effect, and it is theorized that it is due to the same thing (upregulation of the dopamine receptors).
 
khatores
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mentions of its other side effects - "compulsive or uncontrollable urges to...binge eat, shop, and have sex"

Others advised him to only use cash or to freeze his credit and debit cards in a block of ice.

Once on the medication, she became hooked, betting away between $1 million and $2 million in less than five years, Fox News reports. One time, she missed not one but two flights in a row because she was too busy gambling on the machines at the airport.

That sounds like a lot of women I know.

I think Abilify is about to become the next big party drug!
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I self-medicate with coffee, a fulfilling job, coffee, intense workout sessions.
And coffee, did I mention coffee?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sad, but until I can unload a bunch of tschotskes on eBay, I'm ok with it!
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

khatores: Mentions of its other side effects - "compulsive or uncontrollable urges to...binge eat, shop, and have sex"

Others advised him to only use cash or to freeze his credit and debit cards in a block of ice.

Once on the medication, she became hooked, betting away between $1 million and $2 million in less than five years, Fox News reports. One time, she missed not one but two flights in a row because she was too busy gambling on the machines at the airport.

That sounds like a lot of women I know.

I think Abilify is about to become the next big party drug!


Anyway party?
Tupperware party?
<insert name if any pyramid scheme here> party?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Somebody must be slipping that stuff into my food because the Amazon delivery guys keep causing traffic jams in front of my house. Can I interest anyone in some used packaging material?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Somebody must be slipping that stuff into my food because the Amazon delivery guys keep causing traffic jams in front of my house. Can I interest anyone in some used packaging material?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wait... There's a pill that turns people into ME?!?

I have to say that I love
 
palelizard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Some people on Abilify are fortunate and never suffer the consequences, but a vast majority haven't been so lucky. They have been driven to financial ruin from taking the drug, spending thousands if not millions of dollars gambling or shopping. Parents have lost custody of their kids after taking it. Homes have been foreclosed, leading once independent adults to move back in with their parents. The drug has also caused people to cheat on their partners, gain close to 100 pounds, and even turn to prostitution.

Really?  Do you know that?

The FDA is warning that compulsive or uncontrollable urges to gamble, binge eat, shop, and have sex have been reported with the use of the antipsychotic drug aripiprazole (Abilify, Abilify Maintena, Aristada, and generics). These uncontrollable urges were reported to have stopped when the medicine was discontinued or the dose was reduced. These impulse-control problems are rare, the agency says, but they may result in harm to the patient and others if not recognized.

A search of the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) database and the medical literature since the approval of the first aripiprazole product (Abilify) in November 2002 through mid-January 2016 identified 184 case reports (167 FAERS cases and 17 medical literature cases) indicating an association between aripiprazole and impulse-control problems. The specific impulse-control problems reported include: pathological gambling (n=164); compulsive sexual behavior (n=9); compulsive buying (n=4); compulsive eating (n=3); and multiple impulse-control problems (n=4).

https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-​and-availability/fda-drug-safety-commu​nication-fda-warns-about-new-impulse-c​ontrol-problems-associated-mental-heal​th

Yes, I'm aware... Big Pharma.

She goes on:

I could commiserate with Khalil, because I, too, am a fan of Abilify, crediting it for helping me to wake up earlier and have more energy and clarity of thought.

But in the seven years that I've been taking it, I've also made a couple of ridiculous impulse purchases. And, back when I was single, I made some romantic decisions that I now, in retrospect, realize were rather reckless and unwise.

If in 7 years, you've only made a couple of ridiculous purchases and a few reckless romantic decisions, then consider yourself lucky.  I've made way more of both without it.


If in seven years, you've only made a couple of ridiculous purchases and a few reckless romantic decisions, that's not a side effect of the drug, that's just being a person.
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report