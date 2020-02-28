 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Florida man driving biatchin' Camaro says Hey man, I got a bunch of blow in this car, I'm gonna go ahead and blast off at 120 mph over this bumpy ass bridge, no one will ever see me, wait WHEW WHEW WHEW aw shiat   (tampabay.com) divider line
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did his parents drive it here from the Bahamas?

The Dead Milkmen: Bitchin' Camaro
Youtube 1v3CzvQ9e_w
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
[Reads article].

y.yarn.coView Full Size


Model citizen.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cocaine usage isn't conducive to risk mitigation.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ha! I saw all the police activity as I drove by on the other side. I wondered what had happened.
 
daffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When will they learn. If you carry drugs don't use a flashy car and don't speed. Of course I'm sure this was just racial profiling. They were pulling over every car with a black driver going over 100 mph.
 
probesport
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I RAN OVER MY NEIGHBORS
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Two days before the arrest, Teal had been arrested on a charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. ...Teal hit the woman, who is 7 months pregnant, in the face while they were at the health department for a doctor appointment for a 9-month-old girl.

...arrest record includes charges of cocaine possession or trafficking, marijuana possession and sale, and grand theft auto.

...arrested three times on charges of fleeing police and has been cited four times for speeding, three times for careless driving, twice for running a stop sign and seven times for driving with a suspended or invalid license..."

I mean, who could have seen this coming?
 
xrayspx [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He was smokin' banana peels too.

/By: Chris Tisch
//Dude is that guy Jesus?
///No, but he is Christ-isch
 
probesport
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Did his parents drive it here from the Bahamas?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1v3CzvQ9​e_w]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

daffy: When will they learn. If you carry drugs don't use a flashy car and don't speed. Of course I'm sure this was just racial profiling. They were pulling over every car with a black driver going over 100 mph.


Who do you mean by "they?"
 
probesport
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: daffy: When will they learn. If you carry drugs don't use a flashy car and don't speed. Of course I'm sure this was just racial profiling. They were pulling over every car with a black driver going over 100 mph.

Who do you mean by "they?"


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Okieboy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Do judges not even look to see past offences and that he was just 'released on own recognizance' 2 days ago for hitting pregnant woman?
Hold him, he is a menace to society and a repeat offender
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Would've been a nice touch if he'd sported a mullet.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm guessing his dad is NOT the mayor
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: daffy: When will they learn. If you carry drugs don't use a flashy car and don't speed. Of course I'm sure this was just racial profiling. They were pulling over every car with a black driver going over 100 mph.

Who do you mean by "they?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He wanted to get caught..or is just irreparably stupid
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dittybopper: [Reads article].

[y.yarn.co image 850x358]

Model citizen.


Having driven in Florida, I can tell you that he's probably a little outside the bell curve, but not all that much.  Maybe it's the income levels, maybe the sun, but I do not believe, in all the time I was driving there, I saw one car without some kind of damage on it.

They're just a bit different down there...but we knew that, didn't we?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: He wanted to get caught..or is just irreparably stupid


Very quietly, a semi full of coke drove past under the speed limit while the police were celebrating.
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bumpy ass bridge, subby? Bayside Bridge may be a little wavy, but not bumpy.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

People on Luudes should not drive!
 
veale728
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Again??

Someone was arrested for 100+ on the Bayside Bridge last month. I wonder if they used the chopper this time too.

/not kidding about the helicopter
 
litmik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

flamark: Bumpy ass bridge, subby? Bayside Bridge may be a little wavy, but not bumpy.


It undulates like a 5 dollar whore in Tijuana.
 
Report