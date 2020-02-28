 Skip to content
(The Hill) More than eight thousand people being monitored for coronavirus. Fark: in one state
    More: Scary  
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The only reason the US doesn't have over 10k confirmed cases of Coronavirus is because trumpers have blocked testing for over 2 months and trumpers actually spreading the virus because of incompetence in the handling of infected people.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The only reason the US doesn't have over 10k confirmed cases of Coronavirus is because trumpers have blocked testing for over 2 months and trumpers actually spreading the virus because of incompetence in the handling of infected people.


How possible is it that people actually have the virus, but just don't know it?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The only reason the US doesn't have over 10k confirmed cases of Coronavirus is because trumpers have blocked testing for over 2 months and trumpers actually spreading the virus because of incompetence in the handling of infected people.



Yeah, but look at how well the stock market is doing!!!


\oopsies
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The stock market will really like it when it goes from 60 cases to 5000 in a week because tests are finally being made
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We should build a wall around California.
 
bthom37
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Relax.  It will spread, people will get sick, and people will die.  If you're worried, do the usual stock ups, but also reach out to community organizations and your neighbors now, rather than later.  Help will be needed delivering food and basic medicines and care, and it's better to have established the connections now rather than later.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Newsom said during a press conference that five people who tested positive have since moved out of the state as officials deal with the spreading virus.

Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Trump hates California, and I doubt he'll lift a finger to help the citizens there - ignoring the fact that California generates 14.6% of the US GDP.

On the plus side, Trump's administration is so incompetent that staying away will be more useful to California than their "Help".
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Welcome to yesterday's news. Wasn't at least one story about this greenlit yesterday. And yes, 8,400 are being monitored. People who've recently traveled where there are cases or have been in contact with people confirmed to have it. Would you feel better if they weren't being monitored?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Trump hates California, and I doubt he'll lift a finger to help the citizens there - ignoring the fact that California generates 14.6% of the US GDP.

On the plus side, Trump's administration is so incompetent that staying away will be more useful to California than their "Help".


Red states and republicans companies will get bailouts. Bet on it. Everybody else : nope
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Inebriated, I hope.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is called being proactive and doing the right thing to try to protect the populace.

LAX is not the only big hub for international travel.

A whole LOT of states should be doing this and I've seen no reports that any are.

So, this shiat gonna spread.  Luckily, with good medical care, the death rate for this is really about .5 to 1%.  Still pretty high, but not the close to 3% seen in China and other places.

Dr. John Campbell gives a daily update on YouTube that is really helpful.
 
probesport
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Private_Citizen: Trump hates California, and I doubt he'll lift a finger to help the citizens there - ignoring the fact that California generates 14.6% of the US GDP.

On the plus side, Trump's administration is so incompetent that staying away will be more useful to California than their "Help".

Red states and republicans companies will get bailouts. Bet on it. Everybody else : nope


Using money either paid in by California or money borrowed from the Chinese.
 
outtatowner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: This is called being proactive and doing the right thing to try to protect the populace.

LAX is not the only big hub for international travel.

A whole LOT of states should be doing this and I've seen no reports that any are.

So, this shiat gonna spread.  Luckily, with good medical care, the death rate for this is really about .5 to 1%.  Still pretty high, but not the close to 3% seen in China and other places.

Dr. John Campbell gives a daily update on YouTube that is really helpful.


So xx% of Americans have lowered mortality rate. What does the remainder have with sub-optimal or no care at all as their projected death rate?
Pay or die; the American plan.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But her emails.
 
trickymoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Private_Citizen: Trump hates California, and I doubt he'll lift a finger to help the citizens there - ignoring the fact that California generates 14.6% of the US GDP.

On the plus side, Trump's administration is so incompetent that staying away will be more useful to California than their "Help".

Red states and republicans companies will get bailouts. Bet on it. Everybody else : nope


If you asked me who would need more real help fighting this: CA/ NY/ VT or MI/ AL/ MS I would pick the red-states, as their solutions might honestly be to pray for forgiveness and/ or quick death.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Merltech: eurotrader: The only reason the US doesn't have over 10k confirmed cases of Coronavirus is because trumpers have blocked testing for over 2 months and trumpers actually spreading the virus because of incompetence in the handling of infected people.

How possible is it that people actually have the virus, but just don't know it?


/it mimics the common cold in most commoners
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Merltech: eurotrader: The only reason the US doesn't have over 10k confirmed cases of Coronavirus is because trumpers have blocked testing for over 2 months and trumpers actually spreading the virus because of incompetence in the handling of infected people.

How possible is it that people actually have the virus, but just don't know it?


The chances of being infected and not knowing is pretty high. Long incubation period during which they can spread it combined with the virus able to live on a surface for 30 days means thousands can be infected daily. Around 50% of the infected with the current version of Coronavirus will not get medical care and be fine but 1.5 -3% will die.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
aaaaaaand Amazon is sold out of masks
 
tommyl66
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Inebriated, I hope.


I was going to guess "panic", but yours is a good guess, too.
 
genner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: We should build a wall around California.



trickymoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

trickymoo: lolmao500: Private_Citizen: Trump hates California, and I doubt he'll lift a finger to help the citizens there - ignoring the fact that California generates 14.6% of the US GDP.

On the plus side, Trump's administration is so incompetent that staying away will be more useful to California than their "Help".

Red states and republicans companies will get bailouts. Bet on it. Everybody else : nope

If you asked me who would need more real help fighting this: CA/ NY/ VT or MI AR/ AL/ MS I would pick the red-states, as their solutions might honestly be to pray for forgiveness and/ or quick death.


my brain works big days...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: LAX is not the only big hub for international travel.


From Asia LAX is the biggest hub
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I mean, I might expect California to have the most. It's the most populous state and it's the side facing China.
If it were Iowa I'd be pretty concerned.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: aaaaaaand Amazon is sold out of masks


"FOR THE LAST TIME, IT'S NOT A MASK!!!"
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I mean, I might expect California to have the most. It's the most populous state and it's the side facing China.
If it were Iowa I'd be pretty concerned.


The method of trump to bring people with Coronavirus to the US means it is already spread throughout the US. Still no mass testing means things will get bad before any controls are taken.
 
