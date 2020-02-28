 Skip to content
(AOL)   Canadian family kicked off flight when daughter started coughing, amid growing fears of the spread of the terrifying Canada Virus   (aol.com) divider line
18
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


I need a dozen Timbits, a dutchie, a medium Horton's with cream and sugar, and a Grade A Amber Maple Syrup IV drip, *STAT*!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Novel Molsonvirus, eh.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The main and most horrifying symptom of this Canada Virus?

You keep saying "Sorry" and can't stop!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
From now on when you hear someone coughing in public emit an ear piercing scream and do this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/this is our lives now
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wish this was standard practice at all times.

/shared an 11 hour flight with a guy who seemed to be in the final stages of SARS or something
 
Siskabush
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marine1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: The main and most horrifying symptom of this Canada Virus?

You keep saying "Sorry" and can't stop!


Also a distinguishing symptom of Midwest Virus.

Real question is, do they say "ope" before "sorry"?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
His daughter's Canadian, he wouldn't know her.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I wish this was standard practice at all times.

/shared an 11 hour flight with a guy who seemed to be in the final stages of SARS or something


I find it irritating, I travel relatively often, but most of the time I want to smack the airline for not offering enough water. People don't realize how much they dehydrate flying at 40k', and maybe (just maybe) having everyone drink at least 16 oz of water would be a good idea for long flights.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cough, eh?  Cough, eh? Cough, eh?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Farkers' basement-dwelling and avoidance of all human contact now seem to be quite prescient.
 
Marine1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: UltimaCS: I wish this was standard practice at all times.

/shared an 11 hour flight with a guy who seemed to be in the final stages of SARS or something

I find it irritating, I travel relatively often, but most of the time I want to smack the airline for not offering enough water. People don't realize how much they dehydrate flying at 40k', and maybe (just maybe) having everyone drink at least 16 oz of water would be a good idea for long flights.


But water has weight and so does sewage. We have to keep our weight capacity available for the next fatass to request a seat belt extender on the flight to Vegas.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: The main and most horrifying symptom of this Canada Virus?

You keep saying "Sorry" and can't stop!


You also have incredible cravings for maple syrup.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I fly a couple times a month cross country for work. Planes are alwaysfull of coughing, sneezing, and farting people who feel like the ONE time they should act like swine in public is when we are stacked like milk crates in the cheap seats.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: DarkSoulNoHope: The main and most horrifying symptom of this Canada Virus?

You keep saying "Sorry" and can't stop!

You also have incredible cravings for maple syrup.


...and Poutine.
 
flondrix
‘’ less than a minute ago  

inglixthemad: UltimaCS: I wish this was standard practice at all times.

/shared an 11 hour flight with a guy who seemed to be in the final stages of SARS or something

I find it irritating, I travel relatively often, but most of the time I want to smack the airline for not offering enough water. People don't realize how much they dehydrate flying at 40k', and maybe (just maybe) having everyone drink at least 16 oz of water would be a good idea for long flights.


Airlines have reduced access to the toilets, remember?
 
