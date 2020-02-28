 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Dive in people, it's 'global orgy' time thanks to these VR headsets that allow people to engage in carnal pleasures from different continents (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    Giggity, Virtual reality, Raspberry Dream Labs event, Cathline Smoos, Ms Smoos, Virtual Reality, Daily Star Online, virtual world, sexual psychologist  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these VR 'head'sets?  No?  Then it's just a global circlejerk.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
forever alone irl.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
John Spartan frowns upon the lack of hunka-chunka.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At long last. The dawn of the golden age of teledildonics!
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Are these VR 'head'sets?  No?  Then it's just a global circlejerk.


I was hoping we could finally start sucking each others' dicks.  I guess its still not time yet.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AnnoyingBuzz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When true immersion VR arrives, I want the patent of software that makes semen taste like chocolate. I'll be a millionaire...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
lol thats some bullshiat.

Its not even close to that.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Remember folks, always practice safe VR! Always wrap your headset in saran wrap before going online.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've got a Valve Index and I gotta say, while the immersion is obviously not "Matrix' level, it is shockingly high all the same.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think the first I read of this was when I tread the "Tar-Aiym Krang" by Alan DEan Foster, back in the seventies, with the Tri-de headsets. I remember when they said if you used  chip intended for the opposite sex, it was wild. Sorry, not up for that type of "exploring"
/God I'm old.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Trust me on this

Not one of you wants to see my carnal pleasures
 
Trocadero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
trekcc.orgView Full Size

Not shown: buckets and buckets of Pine Sol and a shuttle full of replacement mop heads. And that's just on Morn's tab.
 
JeffMD
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, you know, while this may just be a glorified circle jerk while watching the same vid... Technically the quest VR headset has 2 wide angle lenses facing down. Throw in some stereo imaging and you could sport a visual model of your.... Carnal pleasures.

Drawback is fat people will need to contend with a floating penis.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dive in? You really shouldn't talk about your mom that way, Subby.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, but with the lag, she says."Right there! Don't stop!", but I've already moved on to another position. It really takes you out of the moment.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Yeah, but with the lag, she says."Right there! Don't stop!", but I've already moved on to another position. It really takes you out of the moment.


Shiat, by then I've already moved on to a map!
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nap!!!!!
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is what we're shooting for eventually.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/renew renew!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Also, there's a very NSFW video of gay men VR watching female pornstars give blowjobs. It's amusing.
/"wow, that's a lot of eye contact."
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: foo monkey: Yeah, but with the lag, she says."Right there! Don't stop!", but I've already moved on to another position. It really takes you out of the moment.

Shiat, by then I've already moved on to a map!


johnny_vegas: Nap!!!!!


No, you had it right the first time. When the lag gets bad enough, you just open up the Basin map while chilling by the lumber yard.
 
amindtat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What, Chaturbate didn't count because it's only 2D?
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Trocadero: johnny_vegas: foo monkey: Yeah, but with the lag, she says."Right there! Don't stop!", but I've already moved on to another position. It really takes you out of the moment.

Shiat, by then I've already moved on to a map!

johnny_vegas: Nap!!!!!

No, you had it right the first time. When the lag gets bad enough, you just open up the Basin map while chilling by the lumber yard.


img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"There are different ways to do it from different countries,

Uhuh, I bet
 
