(We Are Central PA)   Drunk man at a Ruby Tuesday's harasses staff and tries to start a fight, probably because he realized he was at a Ruby Tuesday's   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He would never say where he came from.
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
close enough:
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They still have Ruby Tuesday's?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He probably found out that Ruby's uses canned waldolfs in their Waldorf Salad.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The last time I went to a Ruby Tuesday's was 25 years ago. They had a three drink max limit. I wonder how this guy got shiatfaced off that?  Must have been a local policy.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mister Pleco: The last time I went to a Ruby Tuesday's was 25 years ago. They had a three drink max limit. I wonder how this guy got shiatfaced off that?  Must have been a local policy.


It's all about pre-gaming
 
Report