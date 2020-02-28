 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Pink unicorn blow job caught on video. Anime fans need not click   (mlive.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least its not fluffy nor is it dancing on rainbows.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably warmer.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/obligatory
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hmm, what's the warmest outfit I own? Fark it, this will work."
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: Probably warmer.


Winner! That thing has got to be the warmest thing in her wardrobe.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, Haywood Jablome got his wish... of not having to shovel anymore.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a saw that I'd immediately go back inside my house and pour whatever I drank for breakfast down the drain.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: At least its not fluffy nor is it dancing on rainbows.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Sure about that?
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, what are the chances the neighbor happened to see that and then told the local news source about it?
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gonad the Ballbarian: [Fark user image image 850x476]


0_o
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was cold. Plus, under Trump, more and more Americans are down to laundry day clothes.

Even Forever 21 is bankrupt or whatever.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to go, attention prostitute.  Shoot snow right into your garage.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pink unicorn caught on video snow blowing

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Is it a snow blower or a snow thrower?
2. Blowing/throwing the snow into your open garage is poor technique.

Note to self: Make cloudofsnow alt for winter themed comments.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wha?

Are you trying to attract *both* furries AND bronies to this thread, subby?

You sure you want to summon a kraken like that?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Wha?

Are you trying to attract *both* furries AND bronies to this thread, subby?

You sure you want to summon a kraken like that?


Bronies don't know what a "blow job" is, so we're safe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valacirca
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Geez subby, no reason to lump anime fans in with bronies.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Are you trying to attract *both* furries AND bronies to this thread, subby?


You realize the venn diagram of those two groups looks like a near total eclipse, right?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Kriggerel: Are you trying to attract *both* furries AND bronies to this thread, subby?

You realize the venn diagram of those two groups looks like a near total eclipse, right?


That's not true.  There are cisgender female bronies.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: Kriggerel: Are you trying to attract *both* furries AND bronies to this thread, subby?

You realize the venn diagram of those two groups looks like a near total eclipse, right?


https://www.huffpost.com/entry/pedoph​i​lia-and-star-trek_b_5857
 
Report