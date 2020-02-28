 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Dow Jones now on a five-day Corona bender, continues pissing away your 401K (LGT live ticker)   (markets.businessinsider.com) divider line
207
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - Sickness Be Gone!
Youtube jLYYTLsFeG0
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10727072  was already greened mods../
 
mactheknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BRING ON THE RECESSION.  Anything to be rid of the orange asshole.  ANYTHING.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sucks to see the drop, but it will eventually come back up.  Buy the dip.
 
tdyak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon well only be able to afford the cheap-ass domestic Coors virus.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GanjSmokr: It sucks to see the drop, but it will eventually come back up.  Buy the dip.


Theres is no guarantee it goes up.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Catch that falling knife.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GanjSmokr: It sucks to see the drop, but it will eventually come back up.  Buy the dip.


Don't try to catch falling knives.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. A loss of 13% in a month. Neat.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

middlewaytao: GanjSmokr: It sucks to see the drop, but it will eventually come back up.  Buy the dip.

Theres is no guarantee it goes up.


Ever again?
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, on the plus side, unsold copies of Dow 20,000 might be relevant again soon.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: GanjSmokr: It sucks to see the drop, but it will eventually come back up.  Buy the dip.

Don't try to catch falling knives.


But if there's a knife on the ground, and no one is claiming it - I will.
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks O-Bernie!

Good thing we have a calm, rational leader to... you know what? fark it...
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm curious to see how they will do it....

🤣
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: middlewaytao: GanjSmokr: It sucks to see the drop, but it will eventually come back up.  Buy the dip.

Theres is no guarantee it goes up.

Ever again?


You can only blow that bubble so big.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Huh. A loss of 13% in a month. Neat.


In a week you mean. Worst drop since 1928
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: middlewaytao: GanjSmokr: It sucks to see the drop, but it will eventually come back up.  Buy the dip.

Theres is no guarantee it goes up.

Ever again?


It's done.  Stick a fork in it.

Prepare for the zombie apocalypse.  THIS IS THE ONE!

NOT SARS!
NOT MERS!
COVID-19 FTW!
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good lord... the past few days it dropped around that 900 point range over the course of the entire day. It's dropped that much in just a few hours.

BUCKLE UP, BIATCHES!!!
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Coronavirus map next to DOW updates is pure anxiety.
I should get drunk at work today.
No, not that.
I should eat several tacos today.
Yes that one.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad I moved into G Fund last year. It was a bit early in the year so I missed out on gains, because I anticipated an earlier crash and for other Trumpian reasons...

Now if the Dow Jones could creep towards 11,000, to back around 2010/2011, when I started investing lol - aahh queue episode of Sliders (was there a Wall Street - Trump one?)

/Not much money in my fund anyway.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's where having a 409 is better positioned.  When those so called civilized people start eating each other, you can always drink you 409
 
vevolis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going down, next stop sub-basement level D of hell...

Elevator Music 10 hours
Youtube leEQ3nz8O-I
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: FormlessOne: Huh. A loss of 13% in a month. Neat.

In a week you mean. Worst drop since 1928


Oh cool.
Nothing bad happened after that right?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expected the crash this summer. Republicans wanted it after the election, one way or another. They've pumped money into rich hands for stock buys for three years.

Coronavirus is a hell of a trigger, but it was going to happen.

Fear not, however, Mike Pence is in charge.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: lolmao500: FormlessOne: Huh. A loss of 13% in a month. Neat.

In a week you mean. Worst drop since 1928

Oh cool.
Nothing bad happened after that right?


On the bright side, we got the New Deal out of it.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mactheknife: BRING ON THE RECESSION.  Anything to be rid of the orange asshole.  ANYTHING.


You people are insane.

Do you actually remember 2008?  I do.  Half the houses on my block were up for sale.  At least 1 in 5 of the people I knew (myself included) were unemployed for months.  And I'm not talking about minimum wage employees but upper middle class professionals.  Life savings were destroyed.  Retirements wiped out.

This is really what you're advocating for on top of a global pandemic for a simple political change?

Again, insane.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sure our president and his supporters will claim responsibility for this just like they did for the gains previously made, right?
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I changed my 401k allocations last week. Thank flying spaghetti monster.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GanjSmokr: It sucks to see the drop, but it will eventually come back up.  Buy the dip.


I think we already bought the dip, he's in the White House now.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's OK everyone, Trump's crack team of The Best People! is on it.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there any live webcam feeds aimed at the windows or roofs of Wall Street? Just asking for a friend...
 
tdyak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

middlewaytao: GanjSmokr: It sucks to see the drop, but it will eventually come back up.  Buy the dip.

Theres is no guarantee it goes up.


No, this is the dip before jumping up to really big highs. Like, astronomical highs.

Then, when people are like "are you insanely kidding me? " and everyone is getting rich on the stock market, and everyone has a "hot tip", THAT is when the bottom will be dropped out.

Dividends will be cut, prices will truly bottom out, companies will sell their quality, income producing assets to "private equity".  Then, you'll either own worthless paper (company out of business), or shares that are worth 1/100th what you paid AND their dividend either doesn't exist anymore, or is a penny.

Either that, or the government will start printing money like water and we have hyperinflation.   Which would be a different nightmare scenario.

Either way, invest in shotgun, shotgun shells, and canned food.   Always a solid investment.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GanjSmokr: It sucks to see the drop, but it will eventually come back up.


Again. You're never gonna keep it down.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't like previous dips. This one is because we have a potentially incurable disease coming our way, which could mean the end of restaurants, retail stores, theaters, theme parks, airlines, cruise ships--virtually any business that relies on people congregating together.

People won't be able to go to work. This could lead to massive societal disruption.

And while we will someday get through it, that day may be a long time away. So...the "dip" might be dipping for a quite a while.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

middlewaytao: GanjSmokr: It sucks to see the drop, but it will eventually come back up.  Buy the dip.

Theres is no guarantee it goes up.


Over time, yeah it does. The market won't stay down unless the economy shuts down (i.e. no more society), or we fundamentally alter the nature of commerce.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mactheknife: BRING ON THE RECESSION.  Anything to be rid of the orange asshole.  ANYTHING.


Username checks out:

He'd cut his nose off to spite his face.

Let the poor people starve if it's bad for Trump.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: At least 1 in 5 of the people I knew


This is the kind of precise measurement that I find very compelling.
 
Skail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: [Fark user image 850x493]
Coronavirus map next to DOW updates is pure anxiety.
I should get drunk at work today.
No, not that.
I should eat several tacos today.
Yes that one.


[whynotboth.jpg]
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
live look at the ticker:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump alone can fix this!
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: 10727072  was already greened mods../


HEY!  Don't blame me, I'm barely keeping up with all these greened threads.    ;-P
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobug: I changed my 401k allocations last week. Thank flying spaghetti monster.


Ramen!
 
