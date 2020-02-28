 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   The first rule of Student Fight Club is don't broadcast Student Fight Club on Instagram   (wpxi.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Charleroi Area School District, Education, American football, Instagram page, specific student matters, social media, Student, students  
•       •       •

406 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2020 at 6:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've unblurred the video for you guys.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The top of the account's bio read, "Send me fight videos to post on this page and if you snitch you're going to be on here."

Uh oh, somebody's in trouble!
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do it for the 'gram!
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all gonna die from the Coronavirus anyways. Might as well go out swinging.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

skinink: We're all gonna die from the Coronavirus anyways. Might as well go out swinging.


Well, great. Now you're spreading Coronavirus and STDs at the same time.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"a fight club page was created on Instagram that showed underage students fighting."

What's an "underage student"? Too young to be in school?

/If you didn't get in fights when you were a kid, you're not normal.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Balieu told Channel 11 he has "mat chats" with his students to teach them about bullying and how to deal with it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: I've unblurred the video for you guys.

[Fark user image image 210x172]


Oh man, TKD.  Those tournaments...
 
jst3p
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
On the same page:

Martial arts instructor gives tips about bullying

Should we really be teaching kids to be better bullies?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jst3p: On the same page:

Martial arts instructor gives tips about bullying

Should we really be teaching kids to be better bullies?


Maybe it's the only way they can ... be best.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jst3p
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Epic Take down
Youtube KuZCaOZ3QiE
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report