 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Youth pastor is in jail for the reason you might expect. His cunning plan for revenge goes about as well as you might expect too   (wjactv.com) divider line
27
    More: Scary, SCI Laurel Highlands inmate, pastor  
•       •       •

1855 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2020 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Simple misunderstanding.  For his sins, the new pastor suggested he "pray on it."  But he heard "slay on it."
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude has about as much sense as he has hair.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HELLUVA BOSS (PILOT)
Youtube OlahNrlcgS4
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"State police say they received a report Feb. 18 that Malone was attempting to arrange the murders of Cody and the current pastor of the church where he used to work for their roles in putting him behind bars."

If only the pastor had access to a being with foreknowledge of the future during the hiring process for their youth pastor, they could have avoided all this.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's actually not what I expected from a youth pastor.  I expected more one-on-one "counseling".
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All them Gawdly christians...
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: That's actually not what I expected from a youth pastor.  I expected more one-on-one "counseling".


First sentence of FTA:

"SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) - A former Pennsylvania pastor convicted of assaulting and impregnating a teen girl has been charged..."
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the way, kudos to judge Cody for rejecting a lenient plea deal!
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Rapmaster2000: That's actually not what I expected from a youth pastor.  I expected more one-on-one "counseling".

First sentence of FTA:

"SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) - A former Pennsylvania pastor convicted of assaulting and impregnating a teen girl has been charged..."


With a GIRL?! Eewwwwwww!
 
kona
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Allentown or Scranton.  Either way.  Do not ask Prison Mike to do your misplaced revenge scheme.
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And from upon the cross, the Christ did cry out "Watcheth thy ass, Pilate.  For I am coming for you!"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Didn't think his cunning plan through now, did he?
 
washburn777
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One more time, for the cheap seats:

Christianity is immoral. It is a tree that bears bad fruit.  Our poor species needs to learn how to let our bad ideas vanish into the past.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
WWJD?
.
.
.
.
Who Would Jesus Deep6?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Simple misunderstanding.  For his sins, the new pastor suggested he "pray on it."  But he heard "slay prey on it her."
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: And from upon the cross, the Christ did cry out "Watcheth thy ass, Pilate.  For I am coming for you!"


The problem with choosing Pilates for your exercise regime is that you always have to wash your hands afterwards!
 
orbister
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wondered why he got such a tough sentence for sex with an eighteen year old. Then I read this, in the linked article:

The teen, who met Malone at age 12 when he was her youth pastor in Arizona, did not have a father in her life, and Malone invited her to stay with him and his wife in their home in West Whiteland Township. She helped look after Malone's three children.

What a creep.
 
Dryad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or does the term "Youth Pastor" raise more red flags than a Soviet military parade?
-
I think I would seriously trust an old guy handing candy to kids in a park more than a "volunteer youth pastor".
At least the behavior of the guy in the park holds out the possibility of having a harmless explanation.
 
Dryad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: And from upon the cross, the Christ did cry out "Watcheth thy ass, Pilate.  For I am coming for you!"


They see me rollin', they nailin'
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I remember the part in the New Testament where Jesus advocated for revenge murders upon any who dare to pass judgement over statutory rapists of the Lord.

No, wait, sorry - that was NAMBLA fanfic. Yeah, I don't think that guy's on the level, you know what I mean?
 
Bandito King
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Typical christian.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I live here in Somerset, this is par.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Investigators say they spoke with one of Malone's former cellmates who claimed Malone had said to him, "You seem like the person to find someone for me," after the cellmate had told Malone he was from Allentown.
The cellmate immediately told Malone to "drop it," the complaint says.

What the hell is this world coming to? If you can't trust your own cellmate not to rat you out to the screws these days, who can you trust?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wow so it was for sex with a minor and then trying to kill a judge and pastor, way to double down buddy. If he tried to find the killer online he should know that when you are trying to find a kid or a killer online it is always a cop.
 
skyotter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Simple misunderstanding.  For his sins, the new pastor suggested he "pray on it."  But he heard "slay on it."


Pray on it, prey on it, and slay on it ... apparently in that order.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report