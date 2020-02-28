 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Woman accused of stealing $900,000 from Kenny G's dad, leaving family a bunch of sad sax   (king5.com) divider line
    Seattle, 97-year-old Morris Gorelick of Bellevue, Elle Barksdale Loe, Kenny G, saxophonist Kenneth Gorelick  
21 Comments
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
HOTY
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That no-talent assclown?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Excellent headline!
 
omg bbq
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fano: HOTY


It's good subby but the year has hardly started.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Fano: HOTY

It's good subby but the year has hardly started.


We're almost to the end of February. I'd say that's a good bit farther along than "hardly started", but yeah we have a lot of months left to go.  Still I'd support this as HOTY candidate material.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
People who take advantage of or abuse old people, the handicapped, and children, are the worst of humanity.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thong_of_Zardoz: That no-talent assclown?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Begoggle: People who take advantage of or abuse old people, the handicapped, and children, are the worst of humanity.


It's OK, he's father of saxophone player that doesn't sound like Rush or Weird Al at all
 
omg bbq
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DrWhy: omg bbq: Fano: HOTY

It's good subby but the year has hardly started.

We're almost to the end of February. I'd say that's a good bit farther along than "hardly started", but yeah we have a lot of months left to go.  Still I'd support this as HOTY candidate material.


Ugh FINE.  I'll smart that.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This parasite's Facebook page is still up. She runs a "marketing firm."
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Subby, your headline is sad sax.  Boooooooo.

/+1
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She also has a Facebook page for her eyewear company. It hasn't been updated in well over a year. She appears to be a real winner.
 
indybill23
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Get the Stugotz Army after her.
 
genner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: That no-talent assclown?


No his dad.
 
indybill23
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Odd time for Jake Roberts's theme to come up on the iPod on shuffle.
 
indybill23
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

indybill23: Odd time for Jake Roberts's theme to come up on the iPod on shuffle.


And wrong thread
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Incognito, Maysa and Dira Sugandi - Don't You Warry 'Bout A Thing
Youtube 3ZhdGiV1M9o


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=waoUy​c​hgyXs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Qo1N​F​wMhBA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2eIeM​P​hXhSQ
 
coont4
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wayne's World 2 - Kenny G?
Youtube Zy6KWBEoDRU
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [i.pinimg.com image 626x648]


Well. I'm not going to sleep well tonight at all. At all.
 
Usernate
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I think the real story here is that Kenny G's Dad had $900,000.
 
