 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bothell-Kenmore Reporter)   Drunk man arrested for yelling at unoccupied Porsche, in what police no doubt consider some kind of coupe   (bothell-reporter.com) divider line
17
    More: Misc, Methamphetamine, Drug addiction, physical signs of drug abuse, Misdemeanor, Sammamish River, Amphetamine, Redmond, Washington, Drug violation  
•       •       •

327 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2020 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it Rudy Gulliani?

I bet I know what he was yelling.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 700x560]


Uh, why does he have training wheels on his Porche?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quite the police report there ... Adding to list, Places to avoid.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You call that parking?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the phrase 'uppity Volkswagen' used?  Because all the other cars will go "Oh, dude.  Step back!" or "Oh no you di-int!"
 
eas81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey subs, then what is this abomination?

cimg2.ibsrv.netView Full Size



/Saw one driving down the street
//had to do a double take
///yes its a hatchback
////the rare quadruple slashies
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What might trigger a drunk?

My name is KITT? What's yours?

Is that Ford your Mother? She's hot!

I'm a Tesla Electric and I am better than your car, especially on hills.

Achtung! I am no pussy-footed GM of China car. I am Sherminck!

Got your truck nuts!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever I accidentally use a ? instead of an ! that's a vocal rise. I'm Canadian, eh, or the speaker is young and American.  It's a feature, not a bug.

$200 extra, but for you a special manufacturer's recommended price.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eas81: Hey subs, then what is this abomination?

[cimg2.ibsrv.net image 850x478]


/Saw one driving down the street
//had to do a double take
///yes its a hatchback
////the rare quadruple slashies


I don't like the colour.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roses are red,
I like borscht,


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: What might trigger a drunk?

My name is KITT? What's yours?

Is that Ford your Mother? She's hot!

I'm a Tesla Electric and I am better than your car, especially on hills.

Achtung! I am no pussy-footed GM of China car. I am Sherminck!

Got your truck nuts!


Back in the 90's they had car alarms with a human voice that said things like "Step Away from the Car!".  Will Smith did a bit with one on Fresh Prince.

Car:  Step away from the vehicle!
Drunk: "Who you telling to step away? You schtupid car!"
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: Quite the police report there ... Adding to list, Places to avoid.


Brothel and Bothell -- two places to avoid.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many Bothells died to bring you this report.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
he was looking to get cabriolet-ed
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: jim32rr: Quite the police report there ... Adding to list, Places to avoid.

Brothel and Bothell -- two places to avoid.


Not brothels too ... Dammit
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report