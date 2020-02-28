 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   The first sentence just reinforces why we have a 'Florida' tag, even if the intention was noble   (nbc-2.com) divider line
19
    More: Florida, Copyright, All rights reserved, Radio, Transmitter, Florida man, Streaming media, Privacy, copyright NBC2 News  
•       •       •

883 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2020 at 6:46 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was told there would me more meth!
 
Hachitori
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Teamwork


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Look! Up in the sky stilt house!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
(Lifts glass.)

To Florida Man! He died as he lived.

In Florida.
 
veale728
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So... was the bird okay? The article didn't say.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: (Lifts glass.)

To Florida Man! He died as he lived.

In Florida.


He didn't die.
 
Badafuco
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
New Port Richey. It makes sense.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: (Lifts glass.)

To Florida Man! He died as he lived.

In Florida.

He didn't die.


(Work with me here!)
 
veale728
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: (Lifts glass.)

To Florida Man! He died as he lived.

In Florida.


...you didn't read past that first sentence, did you?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm sure he died with no egrets.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

omg bbq: I'm sure he died with no egrets.


Ospreyed by beer all over the place after that pun.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My beer, dammit, MY beer.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

veale728: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: (Lifts glass.)

To Florida Man! He died as he lived.

In Florida.

...you didn't read past that first sentence, did you?


I barely glanced at the headline.

This is Fark, after all. We have standards!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Eh, he did half of everything right. It's all good.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

offacue: omg bbq: I'm sure he died with no egrets.

Ospreyed by beer all over the place after that pun.


That's a cardinal sin, you know.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: offacue: omg bbq: I'm sure he died with no egrets.

Ospreyed by beer all over the place after that pun.

That's a cardinal sin, you know.


We all get a tern
 
omg bbq
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: offacue: omg bbq: I'm sure he died with no egrets.

Ospreyed by beer all over the place after that pun.

That's a cardinal sin, you know.


Stop robin my puns you tit.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

omg bbq: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: offacue: omg bbq: I'm sure he died with no egrets.

Ospreyed by beer all over the place after that pun.

That's a cardinal sin, you know.

Stop robin my puns you tit.


I got the pun, you'll have to settle for the boobie prize.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This week's prompt for your creative writing class is:
A missing Florida man took refuge in a stilt house after he lost his jet ski while trying to save a bird caught in wire.

Submissions are due at the start of class next Friday.  Only typed, double-spaced submissions will be graded.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report