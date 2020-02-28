 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Today is National Sleep in Public Day, so show your patriotism by falling asleep behind your desk like every other day   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under your desk, schlubby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a nap room for that....
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just had a bit of a nod off
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wake me when it's over
 
green4mice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....who comes up with these days?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think your desk is sufficiently public. Get out there on the sidewalks, folks.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nap behind the wheel, got it.  I'll be in car in front of you at the drive thru.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I don't think your desk is sufficiently public. Get out there on the sidewalks, folks.


I nod off on the train regularly
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coincidentally it is also national rob sleeping people day.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Falling asleep at the bus station ain't good enough for you philistines?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During my lunch I make it a point to nod off in the car for at least a half hour.

/ Nothing like coming back from lunch perky while my coworkers are dragging and wishing for a quick death.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Super Chronic: I don't think your desk is sufficiently public. Get out there on the sidewalks, folks.

I nod off on the train regularly


I was always good at sleeping until right before my stop. I only accidentally went to Chinatown once.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: I don't think your desk is sufficiently public. Get out there on the sidewalks, folks.


Here's a little something to help with that

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shut_it_down: chitownmike: Super Chronic: I don't think your desk is sufficiently public. Get out there on the sidewalks, folks.

I nod off on the train regularly

I was always good at sleeping until right before my stop. I only accidentally went to Chinatown once.


I ended up at O'Hare more than once, not a big deal just a longer than usual commute
 
BeerBear
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I don't think your desk is sufficiently public. Get out there on the sidewalks, folks.


Like hell! It;s near 0 degree's outside! :p
 
jtown
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Call me in on a Saturday and you get what you get.
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Also,
di2ponv0v5otw.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
maxx2112
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How about sleeping on the sidewalk outside a Vegas Strip casino?

Not what Brian May was singing about, I'm sure.


/ you sure he isn't dead?
 
Slypork
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chitownmike: shut_it_down: chitownmike: Super Chronic: I don't think your desk is sufficiently public. Get out there on the sidewalks, folks.

I nod off on the train regularly

I was always good at sleeping until right before my stop. I only accidentally went to Chinatown once.

I ended up at O'Hare more than once, not a big deal just a longer than usual commute


When I worked downtown I was fortunate that I was the last stop both ways. Every day I'd go to my seat, put on my iPod (shut up, I'm old) and fall asleep against the window. Usually I'd wake up before my stop. One morning I didn't and woke up to the conductor shaking my shoulder and saying, "Hey buddy. We're at LaSalle Street. This train isn't going any further." I looked around and the train was empty.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Adam Corolla did a great but on Bill Simmons' podcast, "rich man/ poor man".  Basically things that you only do if you're very rich, or very poor, this is one of those things

In public you're either sleeping on the sidewalk, or in your hammock in the yard while Jeeves is cooking lunch...
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

maxx2112: How about sleeping on the sidewalk outside a Vegas Strip casino?

Not what Brian May was singing about, I'm sure.


/ you sure he isn't dead?


Once a buddy and I stayed in Crazy Horse way too long, came out and the sun was shining. Imagine our surprise!  Anyway, the free limo that took us there was no were to be found so we started hoofing it to the hotel. Stepped around sleeping homeless people by the train tracks. We were drunk as fark and I have no idea how we didn't get mugged.
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Whats the worst that could happen.
 
