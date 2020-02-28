 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Having no other stories to cover, we find out why zippers are on different side of clothing for men and women   (huffpost.com) divider line
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because rich ladies didn't use to dress themselves
This ain't new factoid

/didn't click so prolly wrong
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: Because rich ladies didn't use to dress themselves
This ain't new factoid

/didn't click so prolly wrong


That's in TFA, about buttons. For some damn reason, it was carried over to zippers, but it only matters when you're starting the closure by inserting one side into the other.

Honestly, I couldn't tell you which side the hoodie I'm wearing right now starts on, so I don't see it as a big deal.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you buy European clothing, and the zippers are all on the same side.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men's clothing have the zippers and buttons arranged to make it easy for men to remove their clothes.

Women's clothing have the zippers and buttons arranged to make it easy for men to remove their clothes.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Murflette: Because rich ladies didn't use to dress themselves
This ain't new factoid

/didn't click so prolly wrong

That's in TFA, about buttons. For some damn reason, it was carried over to zippers, but it only matters when you're starting the closure by inserting one side into the other.

Honestly, I couldn't tell you which side the hoodie I'm wearing right now starts on, so I don't see it as a big deal.


I didn't know that until I brought an old lens crafters uniform shirt from the salvation army and wondered why the buttons were on the wrong side. I flew into a rage and demanded my dollar back but those farkers have a strict no return policy. I left before the police got there but I am still not allowed back. Fark lens crafters, fark the salvation army, and fark dead old rich ladies.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dunno I've been getting mens clothing that zips on the left for the last decade.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fastenating...
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tits and balls?
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was trying to figure out why we need the word 'heteronormative'.

I guess I'm not woke...
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: Because rich ladies didn't use to dress themselves
This ain't new factoid

/didn't click so prolly wrong


I was going to say the same thing. Didn't read, but women used to get dressed by others.
 
Sniffers Row [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hachitori: Men's clothing have the zippers and buttons arranged to make it easy for men to remove their clothes.

Women's clothing have the zippers and buttons arranged to make it easy for men to remove their clothes.


Yep, and what Murflette said
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wantingout: dunno I've been getting mens clothing that zips on the left for the last decade.


You know Lane Bryant doesn't have a men's section, right?
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hachitori: Men's clothing have the zippers and buttons arranged to make it easy for men to remove their clothes.

Women's clothing have the zippers and buttons arranged to make it easy for men to remove their clothes.


Except bras. Fark those things.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was because the zipper always opened to your gennies.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: Hachitori: Men's clothing have the zippers and buttons arranged to make it easy for men to remove their clothes.

Women's clothing have the zippers and buttons arranged to make it easy for men to remove their clothes.

Except bras. Fark those things.


Are you twelve?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a Serbian/Yugo field jacket that zip on the chick side.  It looks like an M-61 Woodland Cammo but the field jacket liner for the M-61 doesn't line up.  Not a chick field jacket.  Can't find a field jacket liner for it anywhere on the Internet.  Way to let me down, Internet.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Colour_out_of_Space: Hachitori: Men's clothing have the zippers and buttons arranged to make it easy for men to remove their clothes.

Women's clothing have the zippers and buttons arranged to make it easy for men to remove their clothes.

Except bras. Fark those things.

Are you twelve?


Not now. But I was once. If you tell me you mastered the one hand bra removal on the first try I'm calling you out as a goddamn liar. Unless you're a chick. But don't think you are.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: chitownmike: Colour_out_of_Space: Hachitori: Men's clothing have the zippers and buttons arranged to make it easy for men to remove their clothes.

Women's clothing have the zippers and buttons arranged to make it easy for men to remove their clothes.

Except bras. Fark those things.

Are you twelve?

Not now. But I was once. If you tell me you mastered the one hand bra removal on the first try I'm calling you out as a goddamn liar. Unless you're a chick. But don't think you are.


No, but had it completely mastered by 13.  Except for those evil 5 hook bastards, they must have been designed by nuns!

Still olny have a 50/50 on the first try on this things...
 
ejvogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take 'Things I've literally NEVER thought about' for $2000, Alex.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Don't really understand the question. Just about every zipper I've ever dealt with was right down the middle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HairBolus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Murflette: Because rich ladies didn't use to dress themselves
This ain't new factoid


Don't forget zippers/buttons on the back of a dress.They would signify wealth. I remember my mother hollering for someone to "come zip me up" when she doffed more formal clothes.

Back closures are still common and there are how-to tutorials for women without slaves.


The easiest way to zip a dress by yourself
Youtube QaTq5Mu4EVs


I can't find any method for self buttoning up the back of a dress so I guess now back buttons are the true sign of wealth and all classy wedding gowns have them.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Serious Post on Serious Thread: chitownmike: Colour_out_of_Space: Hachitori: Men's clothing have the zippers and buttons arranged to make it easy for men to remove their clothes.

Women's clothing have the zippers and buttons arranged to make it easy for men to remove their clothes.

Except bras. Fark those things.

Are you twelve?

Not now. But I was once. If you tell me you mastered the one hand bra removal on the first try I'm calling you out as a goddamn liar. Unless you're a chick. But don't think you are.

No, but had it completely mastered by 13.  Except for those evil 5 hook bastards, they must have been designed by nuns!

Still olny have a 50/50 on the first try on this things...


Ahhh Bullshiat! Even a 3 hook takes months with a steady non-Canadian gf, or if not years of practice. They def didn't have any Velcro ones. And occasionally, just to fark with me they'd occasionally put the hooks in the front. It's a farking godam conspiracy I tell you!!
 
Badafuco
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I bought a zip up Roots hoodie in Canada and the zipper was on the opposite side as normal for me. It made zero difference. It's a hoodie.
 
Chevello
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have a coat that zips from the wrong side. It doesn't appear to be a ladies coat, but it could be. I assumed it's just poor manufacturing. I never cared. It's my favorite coat.
 
LordZorch [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'll go with "because women like to make everything difficult so they'll have more to complain about"...
 
sturnus vulgaris
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The U.S. has it reversed compared to the U.K. Same with light switches - I'm sure you do it on purpose.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ejvogie: I'll take 'Things I've literally NEVER thought about' for $2000, Alex.


Huh, so never shopped at a second hand/thrift/vintage store? Or wondered into the wrong section at wal/Kmart? Or rooted around yr moms closet for Xmas presents? Or just had basic observation skills when looking at a picture of a woman ever?
You are sad. You have no interest in the world around you. And that likely means it responds in kind.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Assholes.  The answer is ALWAYS Assholes.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HairBolus: Murflette: Because rich ladies didn't use to dress themselves
This ain't new factoid

Don't forget zippers/buttons on the back of a dress.They would signify wealth. I remember my mother hollering for someone to "come zip me up" when she doffed more formal clothes.

Back closures are still common and there are how-to tutorials for women without slaves.


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/QaTq5Mu4​EVs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

I can't find any method for self buttoning up the back of a dress so I guess now back buttons are the true sign of wealth and all classy wedding gowns have them.


Ok, so, this lady is going to walk around all day with that paperclip in her zipper? The horror.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: I was trying to figure out why we need the word 'heteronormative'.

I guess I'm not woke...


It's still early yet.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's why I take the zippers out of all my clothes and replace it with Velcro.
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The whole 'gendered' sides thing is way past irrelevant. As a right-handed female, I don't care for what I consider a 'left-handed' zipper or buttons which is what all women's clothing has. I am so, so far from being ambidextrous it isn't funny, I can barely scratch my butt with my left hand. I wish they would just go to all right-handed zippers/buttons. But then that cuts out convenience to all the left-handed peeps so whatchu gonna do?

Side note: The only thing I am ambidextrous in is driving because I learned to drive in a standard.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I have a Serbian/Yugo field jacket that zip on the chick side.  It looks like an M-61 Woodland Cammo but the field jacket liner for the M-61 doesn't line up.  Not a chick field jacket.  Can't find a field jacket liner for it anywhere on the Internet.  Way to let me down, Internet.


Just upcycle it yourself.

Get some camo fleece and sew your own liner!
 
WaitForIt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why Almost All of Your Zippers Have the Letters "YKK" on Them
https://www.rd.com/culture/zippers-le​t​ters-ykk/
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sturnus vulgaris: The U.S. has it reversed compared to the U.K. Same with light switches - I'm sure you do it on purpose.


Also Australia.  Same as the UK (not really surprising).  My Driza-Bone vest zips on the left.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: MaelstromFL: Serious Post on Serious Thread: chitownmike: Colour_out_of_Space: Hachitori: Men's clothing have the zippers and buttons arranged to make it easy for men to remove their clothes.

Women's clothing have the zippers and buttons arranged to make it easy for men to remove their clothes.

Except bras. Fark those things.

Are you twelve?

Not now. But I was once. If you tell me you mastered the one hand bra removal on the first try I'm calling you out as a goddamn liar. Unless you're a chick. But don't think you are.

No, but had it completely mastered by 13.  Except for those evil 5 hook bastards, they must have been designed by nuns!

Still olny have a 50/50 on the first try on this things...

Ahhh Bullshiat! Even a 3 hook takes months with a steady non-Canadian gf, or if not years of practice. They def didn't have any Velcro ones. And occasionally, just to fark with me they'd occasionally put the hooks in the front. It's a farking godam conspiracy I tell you!!


Amateur! If you figure out how to unhook from the reverse side.  First, flip the entire band around, the just pull the end of the hoop side. The hooks are lifted up from being flipped and just slide out.  Difficulty is with the poll hook variety that is too wide to flip over.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: I was trying to figure out why we need the word 'heteronormative'.

I guess I'm not woke...


Show me on the doll where the words hurt you.

Yes they mean things, yes we need them.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Serious Post on Serious Thread: MaelstromFL: Serious Post on Serious Thread: chitownmike: Colour_out_of_Space: Hachitori: Men's clothing have the zippers and buttons arranged to make it easy for men to remove their clothes.

Women's clothing have the zippers and buttons arranged to make it easy for men to remove their clothes.

Except bras. Fark those things.

Are you twelve?

Not now. But I was once. If you tell me you mastered the one hand bra removal on the first try I'm calling you out as a goddamn liar. Unless you're a chick. But don't think you are.

No, but had it completely mastered by 13.  Except for those evil 5 hook bastards, they must have been designed by nuns!

Still olny have a 50/50 on the first try on this things...

Ahhh Bullshiat! Even a 3 hook takes months with a steady non-Canadian gf, or if not years of practice. They def didn't have any Velcro ones. And occasionally, just to fark with me they'd occasionally put the hooks in the front. It's a farking godam conspiracy I tell you!!

Amateur! If you figure out how to unhook from the reverse side.  First, flip the entire band around, the just pull the end of the hoop side. The hooks are lifted up from being flipped and just slide out.  Difficulty is with the poll hook variety that is too wide to flip over.

I'm

the amateur?? That def sounds like a two hand move!! The left handed 'squeeze and release' is the way to go. Keeps your right hand free to awkwardly grope stuff (wait, did I say awkward? I meant Super Sexy!!, goddammit).
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: That's why I take the zippers out of all my clothes and replace it with Velcro.


Don't say Velcro!
 
39 Comments

