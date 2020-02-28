 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   Serbia is missing thousands of babies from the 1960s on. Dingos not suspected   (news4jax.com) divider line
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst game of peek-a-boo ever. Did they check behind the curtains?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not missing, they just grew up. Babies tend to grow up.


\case solved
\\you're welcome
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dingos? Serbia is a long way from Australia, subby.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PJ Harvey - The Wheel
Youtube 7ReW0jJkag8
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSteelCricket: Dingos? Serbia is a long way from Australia, subby.





Fark user imageView Full Size

They look pretty close to me
 
ALFER69
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSteelCricket: Dingos? Serbia is a long way from Australia, subby.


Pretty close to Austria tho.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a teaser for Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy?
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Lot of prom nights
 
jtown
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Window seat, please.  I'm really sorry but I'm still going to click the "Add Comment" button.  I have a problem.
 
morg
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"What country has ever had reason to believe that doctors stole and sold children?" he asked. "Where did it ever happen?"

Uh, Argentina? Don't ask rhetorical questions that you don't know the answer to.
 
ifky
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: TheSteelCricket: Dingos? Serbia is a long way from Australia, subby.

[Fark user image image 425x453]
They look pretty close to me


fyimusicnews.caView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
You can read through the entire article and never get the vaguest idea that DNA matching has become widely available and accurate.
 
dirkfunk
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
What happened to the Serbian babies? Maybe they combined like Voltron into one giant Serbian?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dirkfunk: What happened to the Serbian babies? Maybe they combined like Voltron into one giant Serbian?

[Fark user image 425x308] [View Full Size image _x_]


Don't diss the Joker. Have tickets Sunday to their battle against the Raptors from up North. Like raptors ever existed, stupid un-religious Canadians. Go Nuggets!!!
 
thedingoatemybaby
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sure about that?
 
dirkfunk
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: dirkfunk: What happened to the Serbian babies? Maybe they combined like Voltron into one giant Serbian?

[Fark user image 425x308] [View Full Size image _x_]

Don't diss the Joker. Have tickets Sunday to their battle against the Raptors from up North. Like raptors ever existed, stupid un-religious Canadians. Go Nuggets!!!


I am physically unable to disrespect the Joker. He is our Lord and Savior (locally).
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What about all of the missing children from the 1960s in the USA? When the IRS required Social Security numbers for dependents, thirty million children just vanished. The call it "The Massacre of the Children."
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dirkfunk: thisisyourbrainonFark: dirkfunk: What happened to the Serbian babies? Maybe they combined like Voltron into one giant Serbian?

[Fark user image 425x308] [View Full Size image _x_]

Don't diss the Joker. Have tickets Sunday to their battle against the Raptors from up North. Like raptors ever existed, stupid un-religious Canadians. Go Nuggets!!!

I am physically unable to disrespect the Joker. He is our Lord and Savior (locally).


He's a truly fascinating player, completely anti-modern NBA standards. Lumbers around, slow post-up moves and shooting motion, and man is it fun to watch.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm sure hoping A Serbian Film wasn't a documentary. Some things you can't un-see.
 
