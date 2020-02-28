 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1944, test pilot Hanna Reitsch pitches suicide squad to Hitler, an idea so vile and evil that it would take until 2016 with Jared Leto and Will Smith to successfully pull off   (history.com) divider line
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange that such a high level Nazi was celebrated after the war.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Nice headline, Subby.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think that summary left off a few details.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: I think that summary left off a few details.


Yes, Margot Robbie was in it too.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Strange that such a high level Nazi was celebrated after the war.


Girl power!
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Suicide Squad
Youtube NUHk2RSMCS8
 
tothekor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Strange that such a high level Nazi was celebrated after the war.


There were good people on both sides you know.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Strange that such a high level Nazi was celebrated after the war.


Well she did almost kill Hitler.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

capt.hollister: [YouTube video: Suicide Squad]


Don't forget their original, deleted scene:

Life of Brian Deleted Scene
Youtube Of4tBSreW84
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Strange that such a high level Nazi was celebrated after the war.


Don't mention the war!
 
HempHead
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: BadReligion: Strange that such a high level Nazi was celebrated after the war.

Well she did almost kill Hitler.


She also saved Mussolini ( until the peasants caught up with him and hung him from a light pole ).
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

tothekor: BadReligion: Strange that such a high level Nazi was celebrated after the war.

There were good people on both sides you know.


Maybe, but not many of the good people on the German side were ardent Nazis and admirers of Hitler.

Unless you have a non-conventional definition for "good".
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Strange that such a high level Nazi was celebrated after the war.


She's so widely celebrated that few people have heard of her.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jaytkay: BadReligion: Strange that such a high level Nazi was celebrated after the war.

She's so widely celebrated that few people have heard of her.


It's not her fault you suppressed the achievements of women.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Strange that such a high level Nazi was celebrated after the war.


But if you want to see what here postwar personal life was like, you can search for "BBC with mature petite white woman" on Youporn or RedTube.

Fark user imageView Full Size


She was involved with the president of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So we just let a Nazi skirt go on with her life?
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They did do something similar. The pilot was expected to bail out, so he could come back and do it again.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's NO chance that the Nazi suicide squad was worse than the movie...that's simply not humanly possible. ;)
 
daffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How much danger could have been in at the line. It was France, they probably looked up at her plane and said "We surrender".
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark that racist biatch.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, she was an ardent Nazi, and an enthusiastic supporter of the wrong side of history.

She was also an extremely skilled pilot and a genuine badass.

Unfortunately, the two are not mutually exclusive.  I will celebrate her skill, but condemn her attitudes and politics.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dittybopper: BadReligion: Strange that such a high level Nazi was celebrated after the war.

But if you want to see what here postwar personal life was like, you can search for "BBC with mature petite white woman" on Youporn or RedTube.

[Fark user image 187x270]

She was involved with the president of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah.


She had the weirdest life.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think I'll file this away for onw of those times someone  brings up that women are better leaders because they are more rational and compassionate.

/woman are every bit as horrible as men.
//they're just sneakier about it.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Strange that such a high level Nazi was celebrated after the war.

Paperclips. Paperclips everywhere.


thumbs-prod.si-cdn.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: /woman are every bit as horrible as men.
//they're just sneakier about it.


They aren't really. They just have fewer numbers, so you see it less.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Reitsch came closer than any other woman to seeing actual combat

There's a whole lot of Russian women that take issue with that statement
 
