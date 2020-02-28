 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Boeing decides to run extra loud flight tests in the middle of the night. LET'S SEE IF ANYONE NOTICES   (king5.com) divider line
thehighesttree
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Idiot-ass company running on fumes. If I held stocks with them I'd be dumping them as I don't think they'll be around in 10 years.
 
Dangerous_sociopath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thehighesttree: Idiot-ass company running on fumes. If I held stocks with them I'd be dumping them as I don't think they'll be around in 10 years.


You clearly don't understand that commercial aviation is a sideline for them.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Our public image is the lowest it's ever been, what can we do about that?"

"I have a plan. See, now our previous image is no longer the lowest ever!"
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
At this point, I highly doubt Boeing gives two squirts of piss what the neighbors think. They are fighting for their lives.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thehighesttree: Idiot ass-company running on fumes. If I held stocks with them I'd be dumping them as I don't think they'll be around in 10 years.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It is worth noting that the GE9X on that bird is the largest and most powerful Jet ending in the world.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: thehighesttree: Idiot-ass company running on fumes. If I held stocks with them I'd be dumping them as I don't think they'll be around in 10 years.

You clearly don't understand that commercial aviation is a sideline for them.


Boeing Commercial Aircraft is over 2/3 of the company by assets.
 
Gig103
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It is worth noting that the GE9X on that bird is the largest and most powerful Jet ending in the world.


They are definitely distractingly loud. I drove to Everett to watch the first flight and when those engines spooled up nearly 2 miles away (9000ft runway plus my distance from the runway) you notice it.

Also, fun fact, at its widest point the diameter of a GE9X is larger than a 737 fuselage.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gig103: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: It is worth noting that the GE9X on that bird is the largest and most powerful Jet ending in the world.

They are definitely distractingly loud. I drove to Everett to watch the first flight and when those engines spooled up nearly 2 miles away (9000ft runway plus my distance from the runway) you notice it.

Also, fun fact, at its widest point the diameter of a GE9X is larger than a 737 fuselage.



*Fist Bump*

I was there as well for the first flight.

/Good times.
//Parking sucked, though.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's Boeing, so I assume it's extra loud because they're crashing it through someone's house.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You haven't heard loud until you live a few miles from a Navy airfield and they rig test F-14 engines at full afterburners until 10pm every weeknight.

I haven't heard a 777 yet but generally today's engines are much quieter than the old 707/727 low bypass engines.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What jerks. Aerojet at least waited until weekend mornings ( usually ) to test rocket engines. Jet engines are loud, rocket engines are deafening. Those things going off at the middle of the night would've freaked out all the normals that don't work night shift.

/ Us night shift folk would've enjoyed it though.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bubb Rubb would approve.
But only in the maunin'.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Boojum2k: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: thehighesttree: Idiot-ass company running on fumes. If I held stocks with them I'd be dumping them as I don't think they'll be around in 10 years.

You clearly don't understand that commercial aviation is a sideline for them.

Boeing Commercial Aircraft is over 2/3 of the company by assets.


What about revenues?
 
